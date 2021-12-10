ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Marsai Martin Gives 90’s Vibes In Christian Siriano At The Lancome X Vogue Magazine Dinner

By Samjah Iman
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11MwaJ_0dJtErRp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMtiO_0dJtErRp00

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty


Marsai Martin gave us a nostalgic 90’s moment in a Christian Siriano look she sported to the Lancome X Vogue Magazine dinner.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bryon Javar (@bryonjavar)

Marsai’s stylist, Bryon Javar , took a page right out of the hip-hop androgynous fashion era for Marsai’s Lancome X Vogue Magazine dinner ensemble. As soon as I saw her outfit, 1997 Janet Jackson came to mind. Marsai looked absolutely fierce in black wide leg dress pants and a white ruche blouse that featured a lace bustier on top. Accenting the bustier were different size gold hoops. Her black Casadei heels matched her fashion vibe perfectly. And her hair, styled by Alexander Armand , resembled art and paired perfectly with her fabulous, throwback look.

Marsai’s makeup, done by Rebekah Aladdin , was absolutely flawless.  And her blinged-out jewelry took her getup to another level.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bryon Javar (@bryonjavar)

Apparently, Marsai’s look was a hit with social media. As soon as her Bryon posted her look to his Instagram page, he got the nod of approval from several of his followers including fellow famous stylists. Cardi B’s stylist, Kollin Carter, commented, “Go off bro! .” While Beyoncé’s stylist, Zerina Akers, left fire emojis under the post.

We have enjoyed having a front seat to Marsai’s beautiful evolution over the years. From a kid actress to a fashionista, and not to mention the youngest person to ever produce a movie, this young lady is surely one to keep an eye on.

DON’T MISS…

Marsai Martin Serves The Best Look At The ‘Cruella’ Premiere

Marsai Martin Celebrates 17th Birthday With Adorable Social Media Photoshoot

10 Times Marsai Martin Gave Lewks On The Red Carpet

Comments / 0

Related
studybreaks.com

Billy Porter Slams Vogue Magazine’s Lack of Representation

The actor expressed his feelings of frustration with the fashion industry, where he often feels excluded due to his identity. Back in December 2020, Vogue Magazine featured English singer Harry Styles, who made history as the magazine’s first male individual cover star while rocking a breathtaking Gucci gown, accompanied by the headline “Harry Styles makes his own rules.” Many fans and advocates saw this cover to be a step in the right direction toward ending the toxic masculinity at society’s roots. However, actor Billy Porter believes that this cover is three steps back from the direction the movement wants to head in, and he has some words for Vogue about the issue.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Disney Channel Gives Series Order to Marsai Martin's Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Saturdays'

Marsai Martin has another accomplishment to add to her impressive list of successes. On Tuesday, Disney gave the Black-ish star's coming-of-age comedy series, Saturdays, a series order. Martin serves as executive producer of the series under her Genius Entertainment production company. "We're thrilled to be in business with Marsai, Norman,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Marsai Martin
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
Miami Herald

‘Her stylist set her up:’ Kendall Jenner ripped over barely there dress at Miami wedding

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian’s been married three times, so you’d think Kendall Jenner would know not to upstage the bride. But apparently the Internet peanut gallery is of the belief the model did just that last week. Jenner was in Miami, along with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, for influencer Lauren Perez’s Thursday nuptials to businessman David Waltzer.
MIAMI, FL
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

325
Followers
375
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy