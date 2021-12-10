ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Make sure you plan for cold weather

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago

We have made it to December! In addition to Santa Claus and reindeer sightings, the probability of winter weather increases as the month progresses. This is an appropriate time to plan for a cold snap that could occur as the new year approaches. Winter preparedness should be more than...

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Your First Alert To Any Chance For A White Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Colorado this year? Long range computer models show the potential for a storm system to cross the Rocky Mountains sometime between Dec. 24-26. The map below is from the GFS model ran at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 13. The data is showing what the weather map could look like by 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The areas of blue show potential pockets of snow in the mountains as Santa starts to make his rounds. (credit: College of DuPage) When looped the model did show some snow showers trying to push across...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Mild Temps, Storms Possible Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures will once again be above average across Minnesota Tuesday, and we’re looking ahead at possible storms. Tuesday will be dry and mostly cloudy, with a high of 40 in the Twin Cities and similar highs across the state. (credit: CBS) The recent warmup has caused much of the weekend snowfall to melt, but Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says to watch out for icy conditions Tuesday due to refreezing overnight. Wednesday will start off with patchy drizzle and fog, and temperatures will start off mild before climbing into the low 50s by the evening. The evening hours will also bring a chance of...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Seasonably Mild Start To The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dry, sunny, and seasonably mild start to the week. The upcoming week will also feature warmer than average temperatures. Our normal is now upper 40’s for highs and upper 20’s for lows. We may see some clouds by Wednesday and Thursday as even milder air interacts with a weak front, which will have little to no impact on our weather. We will have a shot of some showers by later Friday night and on Saturday as well before we see a cooldown coming for Sunday and early next week. By Sunday, we will be seeing temps holding in the mid 40’s, with sunny skies for the Ravens game here in Baltimore. On Monday, clouds will increase and a risk of rain is in the forecast and chilly low 40’s are expected as well. Enjoy these mild conditions, as it certainly will get back to real December weather at some time in the future, perhaps just in time for Christmas! Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy