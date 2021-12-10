ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective & the Turtle Island Quartet: ‘Absence’ (Blue Note)

Cover picture for the articleAnyone seeking to connect the dots between Terence Blanchard and Wayne Shorter, whose music Blanchard salutes on Absence, won’t struggle....

Metropolitan Opera to Present Premiere of Terence Blanchard’s ‘Champion’

(Credit: Henry Adebonojo) The Metropolitan Opera has announced that it will stage Terence Blanchard and Michael Cristofer’s opera “Champion” in April 2023. The announcement comes on the heels of a very successful run of “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” which opened the company’s 2021-22 season. “Champion” is based on...
Kenny Garrett: ‘Sounds from the Ancestors’ (Mack Avenue)

Thirty-seven years after alto saxophonist Kenny Garrett’s first of 20 releases, he remains the embodiment of aggressive blowing. However, the segue from young incendiary to middle elder has manifested in Garrett’s musical expansion into a sizable amount of lyricism, leading to the duality in his playing heard here. Sounds From the Ancestors seems to illuminate.
Saints Alive!: Chucho Valdés Unveils a New Work That Celebrates the African Cultural and Spiritual Roots of Cuban Music

Having just celebrated his 80th birthday, a time when many people would choose to sit back and enjoy the fruits of their labor, Cuban pianist, composer and bandleader Jesús “Chucho” Valdés is pushing forward with the most ambitious work of his career. La Creación (The Creation) — commissioned by the Adrienne Arsht Center for the.
Redemption Song: How Irakere provided an Opportunity for Chucho Valdés to Bring a New Cuban Sound to the World and to Reunite with His Father

The following is an excerpt of a chapter from the unpublished Mambo Influenciado: The Memoirs of Chucho Valdés by Chucho Valdés with Fernando González. González is a longtime contributor to and former editor of JAZZIZ magazine. Three Pianos, Two Guitars and a Band From Cuba The Newport Jazz Festival at Carnegie Hall on June.
Song of the Day: Ethan Iverson, “The More It Changes/The Eternal Verities”

Pianist/composer Ethan Iverson expands upon the pop/rock-inflected jazz style of his influential trio The Bad Plus on his forthcoming Blue Note debut, Every Note Is True, due out February 11. Pre-order it here. The album is an engaging and evocative date featuring a new trio with bassist Larry Grenadier and master drummer Jack DeJohnette. The announcement comes with the release of its two-track single, “The More It Changes/The Eternal Verities.” Listen to it via the player below.
Dancing on the Edge: A Modern Jazz Avant-Garde Roundup

As lines of stylistic demarcation and old-school definitions blur in the modern moment, categories such as the “jazz avant-garde” are subject to change and redefinition. These four new releases may be considered avant-garde and beyond any accepted jazz mainstream, but each heeds its own muse and mission. And each freshens the mind and ear, which.
Mambo Suave: Guitarist Ray Obiedo Returns with Another Helping of Sultry Latin Grooves

Even back when he was a Billboard charting artist, Ray Obiedo’s music was too eclectic to fit snugly into any single genre. In 1989, as the radio format that would eventually evolve into smooth jazz was exploding, the veteran Bay Area guitarist signed to Windham Hill and launched a prolific decade of recording that included.
East Axis: ‘Cool With That’ (ESP-Disk)

The members of this impressive lineup — pianist Matthew Shipp, saxophonist Allen Lowe, drummer Gerald Cleaver and bassist Kevin Ray — initially started playing together in 2017. They’ve since given themselves a new name for their debut recording. And while the bandmates enjoy a high degree of free-improv street cred, East Axis’ interplay offers plenty.
Frank Zappa, Frank Sinatra, Thundercat & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. New Short Film Celebrates 60 Years of Impulse! Records: Famed director/photographer Atiba Jefferson...
Martin Wind Quartet: My Astorian Queen (Laika)

Martin Wind’s life was changed irrevocably upon his arrival in New York. While testing the waters and surveying the scene during a stateside visit in 1995, it took less than 24 hours for the German-born bassist to meet the woman whom he would later marry. After he made the move there the following year, both the city and an evolving relationship would become nurturing constants for his artistry. Now, a quarter-century later, Wind pays loving tribute to place and partner with My Astorian Queen.
Song of the Day: Hermeto Pascoal e Grupo, “Samba Do Belaqua”

Miles Davis once dubbed Brazilian multi-instrumentalist/composer Hermeto Pascoal “the most impressive musician in the world.” Pascoal was a visionary musician with a penchant for turning everyday objects and speech into music. His diverse musical influences and energy are on showcase on a live concert recording of his performance at Rio De Janeiro’s Planetário from 1981, which will be released on Far Out Recordings on February 4, 2022. The performance was part of a series of concerts that marked the birth of his new all-star formation, which became known simply as O Grupo. The announcement of the album comes with the release of “Samba Do Belaqua” as its first single. Pre-order Planetário do Gávea here.
Song of the Day: Immanuel Wilkins, “Emanation”

Saxophonist/composer Immanuel Wilkins has announced that he will release The 7th Hand on January 28 via Blue Note. Pre-order it here. This will be his follow-up to his critically-acclaimed 2020 debut full-length, Omega. The 7th Hand showcases Wilkins’ compositional talent with a seven-movement suite of new original compositions inspired by Biblical symbolism. The music is performed by his quartet with Micah Thomas, Daryl Johns and Kewku Sumbry, plus special guests. The announcement of the release of The 7th Hand coincides with the release of its lead track, “Emanation,” which you can hear via the player below.
A Spark in the Dark: Negroni’s Trio Generates Light, Heat and Hope for Better Days Ahead

In whatever language you speak, esperanza — “hope” in English — has been in distressingly short supply of late, between the turmoil of political divisiveness and the tragedy of a rampaging global virus. But that’s precisely why Negroni’s Trio decided to christen their vibrant 11th album Esperanzas (Sony Latin). “We started recording this album in.
Critics’ Picks: The Best Albums of 2021

Another challenging year in the jazz world has concluded, and once again, we’ve asked JAZZIZ writers and editors to list their top 10 recordings of the past 12 months (roughly from September 15, 2020 to October 15, 2021). As ever, it’s a highly subjective exercise, one limited by the albums we’ve had a chance to.
The Temptations, Thundercat, Jeff Parker & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. The Temptations, “Is It Gonna Be Yes Or No” feat. Smokey Robinson. The Temptations will celebrate their 60th anniversary with the release of a new...
Urgency and Agency: Susana Baca Provides a Powerful Voice of Hope, Resistance and Redemption for History’s Unsung Heroines

Afro-Peruvian songstress Susana Baca has spent a lifetime uplifting and celebrating her culture, first as an educator, folklorist and ethnomusicologist and later as Peru’s Minister of Culture. But music has been her greatest loudspeaker by far. Baca, 77, learned from the legendary singer Chabuca Granda, a friend, mentor and source of inspiration, and worked in.
Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
