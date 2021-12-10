ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Looking For A Rewarding Career? City Of Miami Taking 1,000 Fire Department Applications

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for a challenging and rewarding career? The City of Miami Fire-Rescue wants to hire you.

You can begin applying for a firefighter-EMT position on Monday, but only online.

The department is only accepting a maximum of 1,000 applicants.

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
