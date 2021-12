If you read my Letter ‘He didn’t “provide medical care”’, it explains how the Kenosha killer brought a military weapon into a public place, killed 2 and wounded another. He claimed self-defense. Self-defense is when your life is legitimately threatened, are backed into a corner, and there is no other escape but to protect yourself. This did not happen, but the jury said this is perfectly ok. Saying murder is legal in Wisconsin is simply hyperbole, but how else would you term killing a person or people, asserting falsely self-defense, and get away with it? I watch most of the hearing – did any of you?

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO