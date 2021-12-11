ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'American Idol' Alum David Archuleta Admits He 'Lost Control' of His Life Following Reality Series

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Idol alum David Archuleta reveals his experience as a teen heartthrob gaining the hearts of millions while working on the competition show pushed his life into a direction he didn't expect but he's regained his once-lost power by taking ownership of his sexuality and starting on a new musical...

popculture.com

Comments / 19

Andrea Andy Myers Jackson
1d ago

Stop using the gay card and get on with your life,you were blessed with a fantastic voice,now it's up to you in what direction your life goes now!

Reply(2)
8
Time Traveler
1d ago

Without that struggle he wouldn't be where he is today or have the money he has for a comfortable life. It's okay to be grateful for the struggle if you pull through better the you ever were.

Reply
2
Related
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CinemaBlend

American Idol Vet David Archuleta Opens Up About ‘Miserable' Experience On Show, And Why He's Hesitant To Talk About It

In Season 7 of American Idol, 17-year-old David Archuleta wowed audiences with technically perfect performances that propelled him through the singing competition on the wings of America’s votes. But that season's road to the final two was not an enjoyable one for the entertainer. When Archuleta, now 30, looks back at his American Idol journey, he can’t help but feel conflicted about the show that boosted him into stardom but made him “miserable” in the process.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Archuleta
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Brooke Shields Jokes Daughter Grier, 15, Is in the ‘A–hole’ Stage

Teen time! Brooke Shields’ eldest daughter, Rowan, is in her freshman year at Wake Forest University, but her 15-year-old daughter, Grier, is still at home. “It’s so much fun,” the actress, 56, sarcastically told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on Monday, December 6, of raising teenagers, calling Rowan and Grier “18 and a–hole,” respectively.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Variety Magazine#Mormon
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: Life Support, Septic, Tracheotomy

Tammy Slaton of 1000-Lb. Sisters has been hospitalized. The TLC personality uploaded a video to TikTok with an update on her health and weight loss journey. She explained that things have been pretty rough for her for a while now. So, rough that she landed in the hospital with carbon dioxide poisoning.
WEIGHT LOSS
E! News

Why Tami Roman Gave Her Husband Permission to Have a Baby with Another Woman

Watch: EXCLUSIVE! Evelyn Lozada Details Leaving "Basketball Wives" - Just The Sip. Tami Roman is getting candid about her plans to expand her family. The 51-year-old actress revealed on a recent episode of The Real that she and husband Reggie Youngblood have taken "a pause" on their surrogacy plans and, instead, she has "offered" him an opportunity to "go find someone to have a child with."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hannah Brown Reveals Surprising Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis and How She Beat It

Hannah Brown is opening up about her childhood health scare. In her new book, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments, which covers everything from her childhood to her Bachelor franchise journey and the time beyond that, Brown revealed that she underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer when she was just 11 years old.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy