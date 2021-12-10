Lacey Sturm Reveals Atmospheric New Ballad ‘Awaken Love’

Nandi Bushell has taken on the complex Tool song "Forty Six & 2" and absolutely crushed it. "This really was the most challenging drum cover I have done, so far," says Nandi of the song. "Lots and lots of complex timing changes and difficult patterns, it's really fast in parts and it's [a] really long song too! I really enjoyed the challenge!!! I am now a #ProgRock fan! #DannyCarey - AMAZING beats! My Uncle Ema LOVES Tool. He has been playing me all their songs hoping I will cover one for a very long time. This one is for you Uncle Zombie. Tool are my most requested band to cover!"

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO