DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is getting its fleet of plows ready for the impending snow. The agency is facing a challenge to having enough drivers to run all the plows. (credit: CBS) CDOT said the staffing shortage means plow drivers from the Front Range will be redirected to handle the big snow in the mountains. This isn’t an unusual change, to redirect staff to where they are needed most, but this time it might be more noticeable. The majority of CDOT plow drivers will be in the mountains Thursday night into Friday morning. That will leave a smaller fleet in...

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO