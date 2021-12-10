ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down the final Saints vs. Jets injury report for Week 14

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The New Orleans Saints will welcome running back Alvin Kamara back to their offense after a four-game absence, but others are unavailable. Here is everything we learned from Friday’s final Saints injury report before kickoff with the New York Jets on Sunday:

  • Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) was ruled out again this week. He was questionable to play a week ago but was downgraded on game day, and hasn’t suited up since Week 10’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
  • Rookie linebacker Pete Werner (elbow) was also ruled out. He injured himself making a tackle last Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t recovered well enough to hit the practice field.
  • Additionally, linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring) was downgraded in practice this week and ruled out against the Jets. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday but was held out of Friday’s session.
  • Players ruled out for the Jets include cornerback Michael Carter (concussion), running back Tevin Coleman (concussion), and tight end Trevon Wesco (ankle).

Questionable

  • Just one Saints player is questionable for Sunday: wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring), who was a full participant on Wednesday but practiced on a limited basis Thursday, and didn’t get on the field Friday. Don’t expect him to gear up.
  • Jets players who are questionable to play include defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff (ankle), wide receiver Elijah Moore (quadricep), tight end Ryan Griffin (knee/ankle), linebacker C.J. Mosley (back), and defensive end John Franklin-Myers (hip).

Available

  • Defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) was limited in practice all week but he’ll play, which is big for the unit. They’ve taken a lot of hits lately and need him with Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes the only other healthy defensive ends available.
  • Another limited participant this week was left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), who is expected to play. It’s good that he can go, meaning veteran backup James Hurst should start another game in place of Ramczyk at right tackle.
  • Finally, star running back Alvin Kamara (knee) is set to make his return after missing the last four games. He’s the best player on the team and the primary engine that moves the offense, especially in scoring position. He’s six touchdowns away from tying Marques Colston’s franchise record (72) and already holds the team record for successful two-point conversions (4).
  • While he’s been banged up this year, quarterback Taysom Hill (right finger) is going to make his next start on the road in New York. He’s battled through a concussion, foot injury, and this latest finger issue and has said he’s determined to give the team his best, whatever it ends up being.
  • Jets linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen (knee) and quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) were both listed on the injury report but were cleared to play.

Who is on COVID-19 reserve?

  • Defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram II, and wide receiver Ty Montgomery were each placed on the COVID-19 reserve list following positive test results this week. While they are all vaccinated and may be activated upon turning in negative tests in two consecutive days, it’s unlikely they will be available so soon before a long flight to New York.

Who could be activated from injured reserve?

  • Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was designated to return from injured reserve this week, but he may not be ready. We’ll find out when the Saints publish their last-minute roster moves on Saturday.
  • Other Saints players who are eligible to return this season (though they have not been officially designated to do so yet) include defensive end Payton Turner (shoulder), tight end Adam Trautman (knee), and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle).

And who is out for the year?

  • Saints players out for the season on injured reserve include tight end Dylan Soehner (undisclosed), defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (biceps), offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge (shoulder), kicker Wil Lutz (groin), offensive guard Andrus Peat (chest), quarterback Jameis Winston (knee), and offensive tackle Landon Young (foot), with wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) on the physically unable to perform list

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

