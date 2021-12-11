WHY SLAVERY? North Korea's Secret Slaves: Dollar Heroes

“The Chinese police barged into the room and handcuffed all of us… We were returned to North Korea…My interrogator wanted me to confess to trying to defect to South Korea. I begged her to understand my situation but instead she grabbed my head and slammed it against a nail in the wall. I remember thinking as she took a fistful of my hair, ‘Is this my fate?’’’ This is how Jo Eun describes her experience after being caught in China on her fourth escape attempt. Jo’s story, however, has a happy ending because of Liberty in North Korea (LiNK), a non profit organization, that smuggled her to safety in South Korea. But not everyone’s story ends well.

