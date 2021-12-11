ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHY SLAVERY? North Korea's Secret Slaves: Dollar Heroes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the promise of payment and honor, thousands of North Koreans are sent abroad, only...

americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea orders people to pay for candies as gifts from leader Kim Jong Un

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Local governments in North Korea are scrambling to make candies in preparation for a nationwide celebration of leader Kim Jong Un’s birthday in January, but the government is forcing hungry citizens to pay for it, sources in the country told RFA.
POLITICS
thedrive

The U.S. Wants South Korea To Help Take On The Chinese Military As Well As North Korea

A new joint war plan is coming together and it envisages an expanded role for the South Korean military in the Asia Pacific region. South Korea and the United States are working on a new joint war plan as the two allies seek to keep pace with North Korea’s rapidly developing military capabilities. The new operational planning will also respond to the growing military threat presented by China, with the aim of increasingly including South Korea within a broader regional posture, as Seoul also looks to its own security challenges beyond the peninsula.
MILITARY
Seattle Times

She fled North Korea, but South Korea put her in prison

SEOUL, South Korea — Song Chun-son, a duck farmworker, endured 2½ years in a North Korean labor camp and was later coerced to work for its secret police, the Ministry of State Security. Then she defected to South Korea in 2018, trying to start a new life here. She studied to become a caretaker for nursing home patients while working part time as a waitress.
CHINA
Washington Post

With North Korea snubbing talks, Seoul makes long-shot bid for pope’s help

SEOUL — With attempts to restart nuclear negotiations with North Korea going nowhere, the president of South Korea is looking for help as his term heads into its final stretch. His long-shot hope: that Pope Francis can step in. Allies of Moon Jae-in acknowledge that direct papal intervention is unlikely....
WORLD
BBC

South Korea: End to Korean War agreed to in principle

North and South Korea, the US, and China agree in principle to declare a formal end to the Korean War which ended in an armistice, says the South's President Moon Jae-in. But talks have yet to begin because of North Korea's demands, he added. The Korean War, which lasted from...
WORLD
southlakessentinel.com

Liberty in North Korea

“The Chinese police barged into the room and handcuffed all of us… We were returned to North Korea…My interrogator wanted me to confess to trying to defect to South Korea. I begged her to understand my situation but instead she grabbed my head and slammed it against a nail in the wall. I remember thinking as she took a fistful of my hair, ‘Is this my fate?’’’ This is how Jo Eun describes her experience after being caught in China on her fourth escape attempt. Jo’s story, however, has a happy ending because of Liberty in North Korea (LiNK), a non profit organization, that smuggled her to safety in South Korea. But not everyone’s story ends well.
WORLD
thedallasnews.net

US, South Korea Updating War Plans for North Korea

ONBOARD A MILITARY AIRCRAFT - The United States and South Korea are preparing to develop "a new, operational war plan" to better address the growing threat from North Korea's military. The new plan would replace existing strategies meant to respond to potential North Korean aggressions which were drawn up about...
MILITARY
Phys.org

Author documents ancient graffiti of North Korea

The elites of premodern Korea carved their names into rocks in the sacred mountains of Kŭmgangsan for much the same reason that today's graffiti taggers wield cans of spray paint: reputation and control. And while University of Kansas art historian Maya Stiller notes several important distinctions, her new book, "Carving...
ENTERTAINMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean soldiers face punishment for calling South Korea by its official name

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The North Korean military will severely punish two soldiers for referring to South Korea by an abbreviation of its official name, which is essentially a political statement that recognizes the legitimacy of the government in Seoul, military sources in the North told RFA.
MILITARY
Cosmopolitan

North Korean student sentenced to death for smuggling copies of Squid Game

A student in North Korea has been sentenced death for smuggling copies of Netflix's hit series, Squid Game, into the country. The student is believed to have smuggled the prohibited series into the Communist state from China on a concealed USB drive, and sources say he's due to be executed by firing squad – one of the brutal ways players of the fictionalised game are killed in the series.
ENTERTAINMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Desperate North Koreans sell homes to raise money for food

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean residents living near the border with China are selling their homes at rock bottom prices to raise money for food as the country prepares for winter amid the worst shortages since the 1990s famine.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Kim Jong-un says military education system must redouble efforts to turn out officers who ‘remain absolutely loyal’ to ruling party

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has asked the country’s military education system to amp up their efforts to turn out “true soldiers” with “absolute loyalty” towards the country’s ruling party.He made the remarks at the Eight Conference of Military Educationists of the Korean People’s Army held in capital city Pyongyang over the weekend, reported KNCA state news agency.“He underscored the need to prepare all the military educationists to be true soldiers immensely loyal to the idea and leadership of the party…” according to the report.Mr Kim also asked them to provide a military education “strictly guided by the party’s idea,...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Kim Jong-un: North Korean leader’s longest absence in seven years sparks new health rumours

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public for more than a month, the latest absence in a series of breaks this year and sparking new rumours of possible ill health.This is the longest Mr Kim has remained out of public view and activities since 2014, a six-week absence that ended with him returning with the addition of a walking stick.The North Korean leader was last seen in state media reports on 12 October, which detailed his attendance at a missile exhibition in Pyongyang the day before. Since then there have been no media reports involving Mr...
HEALTH

