Public Health

Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

healthday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is what the editors at Physician's Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Dec. 6 to 10, 2021. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical...

consumer.healthday.com

healthitanalytics.com

Study Reveals Myocarditis Due to COVID-19 Vaccine Subsides Quickly

Myocarditis has been noted as a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine in adolescent and young adult populations, particularly males. Study leaders Jane Newburger, MD, MPH, at Boston Children’s Hospital, and first author Dongngan Truong, MD, at the University of Utah and Primary Children’s Hospital (Salt Lake City) found that symptoms of the condition are typically mild with a fast clinical recovery. However, researchers recommend continued monitoring of patients for possible long-term effects.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Coronavirus: Virus can infect fat cells; lead to severe infection, long-term COVID, study finds

Researchers say a new study may help explain why the COVID-19 virus seems to hit particularly hard those who are obese, leading to a higher risk of severe illness and death. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that the virus can directly infect fat cells and immune cells within body fat. When that happens, researchers say, the body triggers an immune response that may contribute to a severe case of the virus.
healthday.com

Convalescent Plasma Not Recommended in COVID-19

TUESDAY, Dec. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Convalescent plasma is not recommended for patients with nonsevere, severe, or critical COVID-19, according to a living World Health Organization guideline published online Dec. 7 in The BMJ. Arnav Agarwal, M.D., from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues developed a living...
WebMD

Coronavirus Attacks Fat Tissue, Study Says

Dec. 9, 2021 -- The coronavirus infects fat cells and certain immune cells within body fat, creating an immune response that could lead to major damage, according to a recent preprint study. The finding could explain why those who are overweight or obese face higher risks for severe illness and...
AccuWeather

Daily coronavirus briefing: Omicron poses higher risk of reinfection

A study out of South Africa suggests that the omicron variant may evade immunity from prior infection. Meanwhile, the United States’ new air travel rules are set to begin next week. 63 Entries. Japan is banning all foreign visitors from entering the country in an attempt to curb the spread...
healthday.com

Effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Lower at ≥120 Days

THURSDAY, Dec. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The vaccine effectiveness (VE) of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines declined at ≥120 days after the second dose, with higher VE and antibody levels for Moderna than Pfizer-BioNTech recipients, according to research published in the Dec. 10 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
healthday.com

200 Million Americans Are Now Fully Vaccinated as COVID-19 Cases Spike

THURSDAY, Dec. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The United States reached a vaccine milestone Wednesday as health officials reported that 200 million Americans are now fully vaccinated. However, that news came as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are spiking again in some parts of the country. According to the U.S. Centers...
Rates of COVID-19, Severe Illness Lower With BNT162b2 Booster Dose

THURSDAY, Dec. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Rates of confirmed COVID-19 and severe illness as well as related mortality are lower among individuals who receive a booster dose following the two doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, according to two studies published online Dec. 8 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
Reuters

Higher risk of heart complications from COVID-19 than vaccines -study

Dec 14 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections are more likely to trigger rare cardiovascular complications such as heart inflammation and irregular heartbeat than vaccines, a British study showed on Tuesday, after scientists parsed data of about 38 million vaccinated people. The study, published in the Nature Medicine journal, compared the risks...
GovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: OMB Guidance on Suspension of Contractor Vaccine Mandate; Booster News

The Biden administration's Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said in an update on Thursday that new guidance was issued to agencies following the nationwide temporary injunction on the vaccine mandate for federal contractors ordered on Tuesday. The guidance goes over how agencies should go about not enforcing the provisions of the mandate while legal challenges are ongoing.
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
Lexington Herald-Leader

COVID patients with poorly managed Type 2 diabetes 50% more likely to go to ICU, study says

Diabetes is a well-known risk factor for COVID-19, but new research suggests not all people with the condition face the same consequences. COVID-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes who fail to properly manage their blood sugar levels over two to three years are nearly 50% more likely to end up in the intensive care unit compared to those with a more controlled blood sugar history.
