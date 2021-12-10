ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is no credible offset to the Fed to support fading the USD – TDS

By FXStreet Insights Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation in the US rose to 6.8% on a yearly basis in November from 6.2% in October. That was in line with the median economist forecast. Given how the USD traded ahead of this data, a...

MarketWatch

Gold settles at a nearly 2-week low ahead of this week’s Fed decision

Gold futures declined Tuesday, with prices marking their lowest finish in nearly two weeks. Investors braced for the outcome of meetings among central bankers this week, headlined by the Federal Reserve, which could catalyze moves in precious metals. The Fed will end its two-day, monetary-policy meeting on Wednesday and Chairman...
investing.com

Gold And Silver Continue To Lose Momentum

As we inch ever closer towards the end of the year, it seems that the market continues to lose momentum. The stagnation of the last fortnight is continuing this week with prices still hovering above the 1763.88 support level. However, there is a high risk of volatility this week given...
FXStreet.com

Three ways to trade Fed rate decision

Currencies and equities have been consolidating ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. It is the most important event risk of the week and the most likely catalyst for breakouts. With that said, U.S. retail sales will be released before FOMC and the outcome will affect positioning before the rate decision. Consumer spending plays a very important role in Fed policy and a slowdown in spending amidst an Omicron scare could ease expectations for faster tightening next year. When Fed Chairman Powell said it is time to retire the term “transitory inflation” in the first week of December, he gave investors time to price in an earlier end to Quantitative Easing next year.
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF eases below 0.9250 on SNB sovereign wealth fund chatters, Fed in focus

USD/CHF snaps two-day uptrend, mildly offered around intraday low of late. Economists push SNB to create $1.0 trillion sovereign wealth fund. Market sentiment dwindles ahead of the Fed as Omicron and inflation fears battle stimulus hopes. USD/CHF grinds higher after a two-day uptrend, teases intraday low around 0.9235 during Wednesday’s...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD fades UK CPI-led bullish spike to weekly high, back below mid-1.3200s

GBP/USD caught some bids following the release of hotter-than-expected UK CPI figures. The USD bulls remained on the defensive and further contributed to the strong move up. Investors, however, refrained from placing fresh bets ahead of the central bank meeting. The GBP/USD pair shot to a fresh weekly high, around...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CNN

Inflation is out of control. It's time for the Fed to raise interest rates

Dana M. Peterson is an executive vice president and chief economist at The Conference Board. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Inflation now tops the list of complaints among US consumers. Prices for everything, from necessities like food, energy and shelter, to luxury goods like autos and vacations, continue to climb. Amid this worsening challenge, Americans are looking for some relief.
MarketWatch

Dow books first back-to-back losses in December ahead of Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting

Stocks ended lower for a second straight session Tuesday, ahead of an important meeting of the Federal Reserve and a policy update due Wednesday afternoon. Further evidence of inflation rising helped to spark a fresh bout of selling on the day, after the U.S. government released data on wholesale prices that showed a rise that helped to affirm investors' concern over growing pricing pressures. The producer-price index rose 0.8% in November, above the 0.5% advance forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. And the yield curve, the differential between short-dated and longer-dated Treasurys were flattening, which usually signals that investors are betting on coming economic weakness or even a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 105 points, or 0.3%, to reach 35,546, the S&P 500 index finished down 0.7% to 4,634, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lead losses for the main benchmarks, ending off 1.1% at 15,237. However, the major stock indexes closed off their worst levels of the session. In corporate news, shares of Tesla Inc. were down 0.1%, after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold more shares.
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
investing.com

EUR/USD Cautious Ahead Of Fed Meeting

EUR/USD reacted to all the macroeconomic news released on Tuesday. In the European session, EUR rose on industrial production data that came in slightly better than expected, although we are still talking about a slowdown. Industrial output in the eurozone was expected to drop to 2.9% from 5.1%, but the actual reading was 3.3%. This was enough to revive optimism among euro traders.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY pauses on the way to 114.00 amid sluggish yields ahead of Fed

USD/JPY grinds higher around weekly top, extending two-day advances. Yields fail to extend the latest rebound, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains. Japan train bookings rally over 80% for year-end holidays, PM Kishida, BOJ Governor Kuroda struggle to placate market fears. Vaccine optimism joins stimulus hopes but Omicron fears, Fed-linked...
