Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $555 at Stifel

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $555.00 (from $550.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented,...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) May Consider Takeover at Right Price and $2.50 is Fair Value, Analyst Says

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) shares are up 31% to $0.73 per share in early trading Tuesday after the company announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. The company hired Piper Sandler to assist in evaluating the offer.
StreetInsider.com

AutoZone (AZO) PT Raised to $2,050 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) to $2,050.00 (from $1,710.00) after Q1 EPS beat by ~23%, driving F'22/F'23 earnings estimates higher. The analyst reiterated an Equalweight rating, stating "Our estimates are moving up by ~11%/~14%, which seems largely captured in the stock's ~7.5%...
investing.com

Costco Wholesale: Great Company, Shares Still Accelerating, But Price Too High?

Costco is an incredibly successful and well-run company. Shareholders have enjoyed very high returns as the firm builds out e-commerce offerings. The company is valued more like a tech firm than a traditional retailer. The share price currently exceeds the Wall Street consensus 12-month price target. The market-implied outlook, representing...
StreetInsider.com

S&P 500 set to end at record high on retail sales cheer

(Reuters) -The S&P 500 was on track for a record closing high on Monday, as a strong retail sales report underscored the strength of the U.S. economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations that hit stocks in the travel sector. Retail sales in the country rose 8.5% during this...
StreetInsider.com

Academy Sports (ASO) PT Raised to $62 at Wells Fargo on Cheap Stock and Quality Momentum

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wells Fargo analyst Kate Fitzsimons raised the price target on Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) to $62.00 (from $55.00) while maintaining a Overweight rating following results. The analyst commented, "Momentum into 2022, cheap stock, remain...
StreetInsider.com

BridgeBio Failure a Positive for Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) - Stifel

Stifel analyst Paul Matteis said BridgeBio Pharma's (NASDAQ: BBIO) failure today of its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Cytokinetics (CYTK) PT Raised to $48 at JMP Securities

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the price target on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) to $48.00 (from $44.00) while maintaining a Market Outperform rating on the expanding Ji Xing cardiovascular partnership.
etfdailynews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.
StreetInsider.com

Freeline (FRLN) PT Lowered to $12 at Stifel, Maintains 'Buy'

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha lowered the price target on Freeline (NASDAQ: FRLN) to $12.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benzinga

(COST) - Analyzing Costco Wholesale Corporation's Short Interest

Costco Wholesale Corporation's (NASDAQ:COST) short percent of float has fallen 3.0% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.26 million shares sold short, which is 0.97% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
StreetInsider.com

Helios Technologies (HLIO) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Sector Weight Following 'Non-Strategic' $28 Billion Acquisition of Cerner

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Sector Weight from Overweight following the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN). The all-cash deal is seen as “accretive but non-strategic” and would be “near-term...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Adagio (ADGI) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee downgraded Adagio (NASDAQ: ADGI) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $10.00. The analyst comments "ADGI's lead drug, ADG20 is currently in Phase III for treatment and prevention of CV-19. We moved to HOLD w/ a $10 PT due to uncertainty around next steps and development plan given the antibody does have reduced neutralization against omicron virus (although it does have some activity and at least appears similar to other antibodies on Omicron). The issue is it will take a lot of time to get more answers and we predict the Phase III timeline may be delayed due to shifting into new countries and to avoid Omicron; so the timing is likely to be delayed to H2:22. Possible interim analysis in Q1 could present some risk. We acknowledge significant uncertainty of role the drug will play in a future pandemic. On a positive, the drug is expected to be very good on CV-19 "ex-omicron" and assuming they can run a phase III ex-omicron they should have very good phase III results. Stock was very interesting near cash levels around $5 but has since doubled back up to $10 and uncertainty abounds."
