Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $560 at Morgan Stanley as SG&A Leverage Likley to Drive Shares to New Highs

 6 days ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $560.00 (from $510.00) after the company reported a ~14% EPS beat after SG&A leverage of ~90 bps drove...

StreetInsider.com

Mercury Systems (MRCY) PT Raised to $68 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu raised the price target on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) to $68.00 (from $60.00) while maintaining a Buy rating.
StreetInsider.com

Fitch Ratings upgrades CNH Industrial's Long-Term Rating by two notches to BBB+

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on January 4, 2022 Fitch Ratings raised its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on CNH Industrial N.V. to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'. Fitch has also upgraded CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A.'s senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The upgrade follows the demerger of Iveco Group N.V.
StreetInsider.com

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "WTMAU." Each unit consists of one share of the Company's common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "WTMA" and "WTMAR," respectively.
StreetInsider.com

Morningstar (MORN) Raises Quarterly Dividend 14.3% to $0.36; 0.5% Yield

Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, or $1.44 annualized. This is a 14.3% increase from the prior dividend of $0.315. The dividend will be payable on January...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Krispy Kreme (DNUT) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber downgraded Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $14.00 (from $15.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade shares of DNUT to Sell from Neutral and see 4% downside to our new $14, 12m price target vs 20% average upside across our restaurant coverage. We view rising cost pressures across many key inputs for DNUT's increasingly company-owned model as a key risk for margins, while our consumer survey data suggests the brand may have limited pricing power to offset inflationary headwinds. The company's hub & spoke / product-access expansion strategy should continue to drive sales growth, but we also have limited clarity on the underlying drivers of top-line growth due to the varying productivity levels/margin profiles of points of access within the Fresh/DFD business, ongoing/lapping franchisee acquisitions, the recent launch of the branded Sweet Treats CPG line in the US, and the Insomnia Cookie brand contribution. Rising prices across many of the company's key inputs drive our earnings estimates lower than the Street (FY22E EBITDA $192mn vs Consensus Metrix $213mn) despite our in-line sales estimate, and we reduce our valuation multiple to 13x (from 14x prior) to account for the limited visibility on top-line/margin drivers."
StreetInsider.com

Baird Downgrades Ryder Systems (R) to Neutral

Baird analyst Benjamin Hartford downgraded Ryder Systems (NYSE: R) from Outperform
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) at Overweight, Sees 53% Upside

(Updated - January 5, 2022 7:47 AM EST)JPMorgan analyst Cory Kasimov initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CERE) with an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Files IPO Registration Statement

Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ: CRDO) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and...
StreetInsider.com

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Tops Q1 EPS by 16c, Offers Q2 Guidance

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) reported Q1 EPS of $2.16, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $2.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470 million versus the consensus estimate of $460.17 million.
Benzinga

Why Ford's Stock Could Offer Investors 40% To The Upside In 2022

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was trading up about 4% higher on Monday as it continued to break out from a weekly bull flag pattern Benzinga called out on Dec. 13. The legacy automaker has a lot of room for growth as it transitions to an electrical vehicle manufacturer due to its relatively low market cap of about $83.35 billion especially when compared to the sector leader, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) with its massive $1.17 trillion market cap.
StreetInsider.com

Taiwan Semi (TSM) PT Raised to NT$618 at Morgan Stanley on Higher Wafer Prices

Morgan Stanley analyst Charlie Chan raised the price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) to NT$618.00 (from NT$580.00) ahead of earnings to account for higher wafer ASP. Despite expecting near term upside, the analyst cites the growing risks of semi inventory correction as a reason to stay on the sidelines.
etfdailynews.com

Pendal Group Ltd Has $789,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 103,003 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
