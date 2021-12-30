Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $560 at Morgan Stanley as SG&A Leverage Likley to Drive Shares to New Highs

Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber downgraded Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $14.00 (from $15.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade shares of DNUT to Sell from Neutral and see 4% downside to our new $14, 12m price target vs 20% average upside across our restaurant coverage. We view rising cost pressures across many key inputs for DNUT's increasingly company-owned model as a key risk for margins, while our consumer survey data suggests the brand may have limited pricing power to offset inflationary headwinds. The company's hub & spoke / product-access expansion strategy should continue to drive sales growth, but we also have limited clarity on the underlying drivers of top-line growth due to the varying productivity levels/margin profiles of points of access within the Fresh/DFD business, ongoing/lapping franchisee acquisitions, the recent launch of the branded Sweet Treats CPG line in the US, and the Insomnia Cookie brand contribution. Rising prices across many of the company's key inputs drive our earnings estimates lower than the Street (FY22E EBITDA $192mn vs Consensus Metrix $213mn) despite our in-line sales estimate, and we reduce our valuation multiple to 13x (from 14x prior) to account for the limited visibility on top-line/margin drivers."

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO