Pets are members of the family, so keeping a close eye on how they're feeling is so important. Since our four-legged friends can't tell us if something is wrong, it's essential that we keep an eye on things like their sleep habits and appetite. If your dog isn't eating as normal, don't worry—at least not right away. An occasional skipped meal isn't alarming, says Carlo Siracusa, associate professor of clinical animal behavior and welfare at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO