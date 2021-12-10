Car review: 2021 Mazda CX-30 Crossover

Family-friendly SUVs with three rows and space for everyone's paraphernalia don't often evoke any emotion; they serve a functional purpose and they do so well. The Mazda CX-9, however, at least tries to appeal in other ways. It's not only attractively styled, but it handles better than most in this segment and the interior has a premium veneer that feels special. For the 2022 model year, the CX-9 - currently Mazda's largest SUV - is getting even better. Although Mazda's SUV lineup will expand rapidly in the years to come, there's no need to wait for any of those new models as the existing range is superb, if not as practical as Korean alternatives like the Kia Telluride.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO