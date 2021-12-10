Car review: 2021 Mazda CX-30 Crossover

If a 2021 Mazda 3 shows up when you call your next Uber, we'd forgive you for confusing the Editors' Choice winner with a far more expensive Audi or BMW as you settle into the passenger's seat. Mazda often straddles the line between mainstream and luxury, and it pays off in its bread-and-butter hatchback, particularly in the swanky Premium and Premium Plus trims. A trio of four-cylinder engines are on the menu, as is all-wheel drive. The 3 continues to be one of the most refined and athletic compact cars on sale today, with high-tech infotainment and driver-assistance features that provide a class-above experience. That said, adding those features may drive the 3's price beyond what buyers in this segment are willing to pay, giving mainstream stalwarts like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic an edge.
