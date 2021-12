The Varsity Basketball teams traveled across the river to take on the rival Demons, Friday, December 10th in the 1st game of the Wateree River Rivalry. The Bulldogs came out on top with both the girls and boys teams beating the Demons. The girls final score was Camden 69 to the Demons 3, as the boys defeated Lugoff 46-39. Great job to both teams for winning the 1st game of this annual rivalry! The second game will take place at Camden on Friday, December 17th in the CHS Main gym. Girls start time will be 6:00 pm, with boys to follow.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO