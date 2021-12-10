ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS documentary broadcast part of Sikh awareness campaign

By Joseph Hammond 
Washington Post
 3 days ago

(RNS) — Scores of PBS stations across the United States are set to air a documentary about the founder of the Sikh faith this weekend. Guru Nanak: Life & Legacy will be shown on December 9th and 10th on PBS stations across the country. “Although Guru Nanak’s teachings...

