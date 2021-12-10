PBS documentary broadcast part of Sikh awareness campaign
By Joseph Hammond
Washington Post
3 days ago
(RNS) — Scores of PBS stations across the United States are set to air a documentary about the founder of the Sikh faith this weekend. Guru Nanak: Life & Legacy will be shown on December 9th and 10th on PBS stations across the country. “Although Guru Nanak’s teachings...
On Easter Sunday, 1939, contralto Marian Anderson stepped up to a microphone in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Inscribed on the walls of the monument behind her were the words “all men are created equal.” Barred from performing in Constitution Hall because of her race, Anderson would sing for the American people in the open air. Hailed as a voice that “comes around once in a hundred years” by maestros in Europe and widely celebrated by both white and black audiences at home, her fame hadn’t been enough to spare her from the indignities and outright violence of racism and segregation. Voice of Freedom interweaves Anderson’s rich life story with this landmark moment in history, exploring fundamental questions about talent, race, fame, democracy, and the American soul.
With St. Patrick’s Cathedral’s recently renovated, multimillion-dollar ceiling sparkling overhead, Cardinal Timothy Dolan celebrated Mass on the Catholic feast day of the Immaculate Conception, with over 2,000 worshippers looking on. On the steps of the cathedral’s chancel, at the foot of the cardinal’s chair, 17 cardboard boxes, neatly tied in red ribbons and sealed with wax, were packed with the makings of a saint.The boxes were filled with evidence attesting to Catholic radical Dorothy Day’s “reputation for holiness” to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in Rome. Compiled under the aegis of the Dorothy Day Guild, formed after...
Yamiche Alcindor, a renowned White House reporter for PBS, is moving soon to a similar role at NBC News. She announced the move as Variety reported it Tuesday. NBC News is bolstering its reporting ranks as it expands news programming to its streaming network, Peacock, with NBC News Now. Alcindor...
Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
After nine years of service as senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Bronx, NY, Burnett Robinson’s stint has ceased after he preached a sermon approving of marital rape. According to Religion News Service, Robinson preached about wife submission to husbands on November 13. He egregiously said,...
I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
A Wisconsin wedding was found to be the source of a COVID Omicron 'super-spread' now taking Oakland by storm, leaving 38 hospital workers and patients exposed as the variant has now been spotted in half of U.S. states. Debra Furr-Holden, 47, the associate Dean of Public Health Integration at Michigan...
The mother of a 10-year-old boy believes Pope Francis performed a miracle on her autistic son, who was able to walk onstage at the Vatican during a visit last month, according to published reports. Elsa Morra told CBS News that she and her son, Paolo Bonavita, who has severe autism...
Eight days before the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, a little-known Trump donor living thousands of miles away in the Tuscan countryside quietly wired a total of $650,000 to three organizations that helped stage and promote the event. The lack of fanfare was typical of Julie Fancelli, the 72-year-old daughter...
It turns out that going from America First to America Last has real world consequences. President Joe Biden’s rejection of President Donald Trump’s approach to national security and foreign policy has created devastating harm to American interests abroad and our security at home. Trump’s main goal was to...
Robert J. Dole, in one of his last visits to the Senate, lost a big vote. It came not at the hands of Democrats, whom he battled for more than 27 years, including more than a decade as Senate Republican leader. Instead, in December 2012, Dole sat off to the...
The family of an American citizen who's been held hostage along with five other executives from their company, Citgo, told NBC News they were surprised but grateful that a top Biden administration official visited the men in Venezuela. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens spoke to the families...
One challenge for the House select committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is that its mandate was narrowly drawn. It was established to “investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” including “influencing factors that contributed to the domestic terrorist attack.” The details of the far-right Proud Boys showing up and breaking windows is squarely within that scope. The months-long effort by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the election results, less directly.
