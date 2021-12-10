ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tracking Florida football's 2022 recruiting class decommitments

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2n9C_0dJssnny00

A coaching change is never easy for current or incoming players, but Florida has lost an alarming amount of talent since making the decision to replace Dan Mullen with Billy Napier. A number of players have entered the transfer portal, and several of Florida’s top recruits have backed off their commitment to the program.

With the early signing period coming up shortly, Napier is left with just a handful of recruits left and the 77th-ranked class in the country. Despite having three four-star recruits, the Gators rank last in the Southeastern Conference, according to 247Sports.

Here’s a look back at each player from the class of 2022 to decommit from Florida since the coaching change took place. UPDATED BELOW

4-star LB Shemar James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uC3R6_0dJssnny00
Tony Giberson via Imagn Content Services

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 91 overall, No. 6 LB)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 13 overall, No. 1 ILB)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 115 overall, No. 10 ILB)

Decommittment date: October 20

James technically opted out before Mullen was fired, but the writing was on the wall after one of the worst defensive performances in program history against LSU. Now it’s down to Georgia and Alabama for the top 100 recruit, and Napier will have to scheme against what could have been one of his greatest assets.

4-star CB Julian Humphrey

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 88 overall, No. 13 CB)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 44 overall, No. 6 CB)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 177 overall, No. 19 CB)

Decommittment date: October 25

New school: Georgia (November 12)

Kirby Smart flipped one of Florida’s best defensive commits just a few weeks after he backed off his pledge to Florida. Like James, Julian Humphrey left before things got too bad in Gainesville, but the defense clearly wasn’t in good hands. Elite speed is Humphrey’s trademark and he’ll be shadowing Gators receivers in Jacksonville for years to come.

3-star ATH Jamarrien Burt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNRZn_0dJssnny00
Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 27 ATH, No. 54 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 57 CB)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 54 WR)

Decommittment date: November 21

Burt decommitted the same day Dan Mullen was fired and specifically cited the coaching troubles at Florida as a reason for his decision. Indiana visited him recently, but Burt has shown public interest in Florida’s recent hires.

He is officially visiting Florida on Friday, so Napier could potentially get this in-state recruit back on board.

4-star ATH Isaiah Bond

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 89 overall, No. 3 ATH)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 89 overall, No. 17 WR)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 108 overall, No. 9 WR)

Decommittment date: November 22

New school: Alabama (December 7)

Bond was Florida’s highest-rated commit when he decided to open his recruitment back up. Alabama quickly won the battle for the top 100 athlete, but Bond still referred to Florida as his dream school in his announcement broadcast.

4-star RB Terrance Gibbs

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 50 RB, No. 81 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 38 RB, No. 79 FL)

EPSN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 176 overall, No. 14 RB)

Decommittment date: November 30

It took over a week for the next domino to fall. Florida lost its running back in the recruiting class after Gibbs had long been committed to the program. Florida State is a potential suitor for the four-star running back with Gibbs already having spent an official visit on the Seminoles back in June. He also made stops by LSU and Tennessee before committing to Florida.

4-star QB Nick Evers

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 123 overall, No. 8 QB)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 239 overall, No. 4 Dual-threat QB)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 134 overall, No. 5 QB)

Decommittment date: December 7

After Billy Napier had time to meet with some of the top recruits left in Florida’s class, quarterback Nick Evers decided that he didn’t click with the new coach and backed off his pledge to the Gators. Evers was the centerpiece of the class and routinely recruited high-end talent to join him in Gainesville.

In the days following his decommittment, Evers has received offers from Ole Miss and Oklahoma. He’ll be visiting Norman on an official visit Friday.

4-star WR Chandler "C.J." Smith

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 63 WR, No. 49 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 46 WR, No. 44 FL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 125 overall, No. 16 WR)

Decommittment date: December 7

Smith visited Tennessee just days before decommitting on the same day as Evers. The Volunteers got back out to him for a home visit after he reopened his recruitment, and Ole Miss followed suit. Georgia is the latest SEC team to pursue the former Gator commit, and he’s in Athens for a visit on Friday,

4-star WR Jayden Gibson

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 240 overall, No. 39 WR)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 49 overall, No. 7 WR)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 195 overall, No. 26 WR)

Decommittment date: December 8

If losing a quarterback and receiver in one day isn’t bad enough, the Gators lost their top remaining committed receiver in Jayden Gibson one day later. It looks like Gibson is following Evers to some degree as he’s on an official visit to Oklahoma as well this weekend. With a few crystal ball predictions already put down for the Sooners, this one could be wrapped up by the early signing period.

3-star DL Francois Nolton Jr.

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 81 DL, No. 76 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 50 SDE)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 28 DE)

Decommittment date: December 8

Nolton was committed to Florida since February, but West Virginia, Louisville, Kentucky Missouri and Marshall have already contacted him since he decommitted.

3-star LB EJ Lightsey

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 44 LB, No. 34 GA)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 33 OLB)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 20 ILB)

Decommittment date: December 11

The 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound Lightsley was offered under Dan Mullen’s staff mainly by Christian Robison, visiting several times over the summer as well as unofficial visits to games early fall before committing in mid-October. He has also been pursued by Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Arkansas and Auburn.

