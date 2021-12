An East Point man was killed early Friday after he tried to stop a group of men from breaking into his work truck, police said. Knox Panter, 24, was shot about 1:15 a.m. when he went outside his relative’s home on Winburn Drive and confronted the men, according to East Point police. His death has rattled the Jefferson Park neighborhood, where residents said they have reported multiple car break-ins in recent weeks.

EAST POINT, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO