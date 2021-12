After a longer-than-expected wait, Halo Infinite is here at last. Well, it would be better to say that Halo Infinite is now complete since the free-to-play multiplayer enjoyed a surprise release last month. The single-player campaign is out later this week as a separate release, completing Halo Infinite and giving us the long-awaited continuation of Master Chief’s story. I’ve been spending a significant amount of time with both halves of Halo Infinite over the past few weeks, and even though the finished package may not quite reach the series’ previous peaks, I think it’s safe to say that Halo is back.

