ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

How about this! October beef exports shattering records

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober was a strong month for U.S. red meat exports. USDA data compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation shows beef export value continued to soar. October’s pork exports were well below last...

600wmtradio.iheart.com

Comments / 5

Mark Allen
3d ago

time to trim the beef subsidies,if they've got enough beef to export while we're having spot shortages and paying obscene prices it's time to cut the taxpayers price support

Reply(1)
5
Related
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Rain in Brazil, Argentina Sends Soybeans, Corn South

The week started with risk-off trade with weakness in the soy complex and corn. Beneficial moisture was noted in Argentina and southern Brazil over the weekend and Monday. The forecast ahead has those areas with 10 days of little moisture and warming temperatures. Following last week’s steady selloff, the winter wheat markets bounced slightly Monday, while Minneapolis fell.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans, corn down after rain in South America

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling. Argentina got rain over the weekend and parts of southern Brazil should see some early this week, bringing some short term relief. Most forecasts have a turn to generally drier weather in those portions of South America, in-line with La Nina. AgRural says 96% of Brazil’s soybean crop is planted, adding some signs of drought are already showing up in portions of the southern growing region. CONAB’s next set of crop estimates for Brazil is out January 11th. U.S. export inspections were down on the week and the year, with 2021/22 trailing 2020/21 by a substantial margin. The top destinations were China and Egypt. Soybean meal was down, except for the soon to expire December contract, and bean oil was lower on the bearish tone in the soy complex. Deliveries against December meal continue to be very light, reflecting the tight supply and demand situation.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. corn, soybeans slide on wetter South American weather

PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soy futures edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses recorded in the previous session, as wetter weather in South America raised prospects of higher production. Wheat also slipped after two straight sessions of gains. "Weather forecasters' greater confidence in a wetter weather tack...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat slips on better supply outlook, corn and soybeans also down

HAMBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Monday, as expectations of larger than expected world supplies pressured prices. Corn and soybeans also fell, facing technical resistance as dealers waited for new indications of Chinese import demand for U.S. supplies. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat had fallen...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Red Meat#Metric Tons
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Wheat Leads the Way Lower

March corn is down 2 3/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 7 cents, and March KC wheat is down 7 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early on Monday, Dow Jones futures are up with European markets higher, and Asian markets higher. The bond market is lower. Weather in the central U.S. is totally clear and dry early Monday, while South America features some showers before southern Brazil and Argentina once again turn dry. Wheat continues with weak trade, while corn and soybeans are trading up toward the recent highs.
AGRICULTURE
vanceairscoop.com

USDA reveals increased wheat stocks

There’s only two weeks until Christmas market watchers, and my son is almost 1 year old. And, we have yet to endure a hard freeze. In fact, D3 Extreme Drought category has moved into the southern plains with nearly 5% of Oklahoma reaching this critical tier, while 20% of Texas is in D2 Severe Drought conditions. The farther west and then north you go, the worse dry conditions become. While a cold front is moving in this weekend, chances of precipitation are limited at best. Some are saying such conditions are developing into a severe weather spring like we’ve not seen since the ‘90s.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
Lewiston Tribune

Reason to beef

That Christmas prime rib is likely to cost a pretty penny this year but it doesn’t mean the ranchers who raised the beef are pocketing the increase. In the eternally cyclical cattle market, beef prices are at record highs for a number of reasons. That includes the drought of the past summer that decimated hay and feed grain crops and has put pressure on winter pasture for cattle around the country.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Analyst says watch Brazil’s corn crop

December 10, 2021 By Julie Harker Filed Under: Crops, News. A crop analyst says Brazil’s latest estimates through CONAB for its corn and soybean crops are a little higher which is understandable for soybeans. But, Michael Cordonnier with Soybean and Corn Advisor tells Brownfield corn is likely another story,...
AGRICULTURE
thelandonline.com

Grain Outlook: Corn market awaiting some news to make a move

CORN — Corn got off to a rough start as the market continued to digest the possible implications of the Omicron deviant discovered just after Thanksgiving. Heavy fund liquidation was seen on both Nov. 29 and 30. This week’s low at $5.62.5 was the lowest March corn has traded since Nov. 9.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Global Markets: Coarse Grains – Global Corn Starch Exports

Starch (HS 110812) accounts for about 70 percent of a dry corn kernel. Extracted via the wet-milling process, corn starch is widely used in food manufacturing as well as in textiles, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, biodegradable packaging, and other industrial goods. After years of continuous growth, global trade fell 10 percent in...
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iconic canned meat smashing sales

Sales of the world-famous canned pork product, Spam, have smashed another record, with the US and South Korea proving to be its most popular markets. Hormel, the firm behind the iconic brand, announced record sales of $3.5 billion in the three months to the end of October, which is a 43% increase compared to the same time last year. Following the news, Hormel's shares increased by nearly 5% in Thursday's trading in New York.
AGRICULTURE
thecentersquare.com

Meat sticker shock hits as the labor shortage continues

(The Center Square) – Prices for prime cuts of meat are up by as much as 25% with farmers and consumers taking the hit. Tom Eikman, owner of Eikman’s Processing in Seward, Illinois, a small-sized, third-generation meat processor, said that a shortage of skilled meat handlers and rising costs are plaguing the industry.
SEWARD, IL
agfax.com

Cleveland on Cotton: Still Squarely Bullish but Not as Strong

Cotton slugged through another week in its new, but lower, trading range, most likely forever saying goodbye to the 121-cent high. The new objective now for the March/May/July contracts is 115 cents with an outside chance at 117 cents, but that is not likely in my book. The old crop...
INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Argentina to loosen restrictions on beef exports

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina will loosen export restrictions on beef that were put in place in a bid to curtail inflation and had been panned by meatpackers, the government said on Thursday after a meeting with industry groups. Argentina’s inflation hovers around an eye-watering 50% a year, while the poverty...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy