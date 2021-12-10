How about this! October beef exports shattering records

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling. Argentina got rain over the weekend and parts of southern Brazil should see some early this week, bringing some short term relief. Most forecasts have a turn to generally drier weather in those portions of South America, in-line with La Nina. AgRural says 96% of Brazil’s soybean crop is planted, adding some signs of drought are already showing up in portions of the southern growing region. CONAB’s next set of crop estimates for Brazil is out January 11th. U.S. export inspections were down on the week and the year, with 2021/22 trailing 2020/21 by a substantial margin. The top destinations were China and Egypt. Soybean meal was down, except for the soon to expire December contract, and bean oil was lower on the bearish tone in the soy complex. Deliveries against December meal continue to be very light, reflecting the tight supply and demand situation.

AGRICULTURE ・ 21 HOURS AGO