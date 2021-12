In their final written brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, USWNT players on Monday demanded that the appellate court reverse an adverse ruling last year by Judge Gary Klausner. The judge found that USWNT players earned more, not less, than USMNT players in terms of cumulative and average per-game pay, and that the USWNT players’ union willingly bargained a system they now contest. On behalf of USWNT players, attorney Nicole Saharsky argued that Judge Klausner misapplied the Equal Pay Act when he focused on total compensation and (in the players’ view) failed to compare rates of...

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO