Strong Saturday Cold Front Brings Storm Threat

By Kaitlin Wright
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAIN TOTALS: 0.25” – 0.50” Isolated 0.50” +. In wake of this cold front our temperatures will dramatically drop. Highs on Saturday top out near 70 with highs on Sunday only topping out in the...

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Winter Storm Forecast For The South East

A wet Pacific storm system is forecast to affect the area today and Tuesday, bringing widespread rain and higher elevation snow, as well as severe winds, to the region. Snow accumulations at higher altitudes will undoubtedly result in travel delays and cancellations.
Laist.com

A Powerful Storm Is Heading Our Way Tonight

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. A powerful storm is heading our way, bringing rain,...
The Conversation U.S.

Tornadoes and climate change: What a warming world means for deadly twisters and the type of storms that spawn them

The deadly tornado outbreak that tore through communities from Arkansas to Illinois on the night of Dec. 10-11, 2021, was so unusual in its duration and strength, particularly for December, that a lot of people including the U.S. president are asking what role climate change might have played – and whether tornadoes will become more common in a warming world. Both questions are easier asked than answered, but research is offering new clues. I’m an atmospheric scientist who studies severe convective storms like tornadoes and the influences of climate change. Here’s what scientific research shows so far. Climate models can’t see tornadoes yet...
Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Wind And Heavy Mountain Snow Mid-Week

DENVER(CBS4)- A strong winter storm system is getting set to blast thru the Rockies by mid-week! The storm currently is excepted to dump 3 to 6 feet of snow in part of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California along with flooding rains near San Francisco this week. Credit: CBS4 When the storm arrives in Colorado on Wednesday there will be a combination of snow, rain, strong wind and fire danger all in one day! The Denver metro area may see morning rain on Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix in and near the foothills or areas above 6,000 feet. Little to...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fierce Combination Of Wind And Snow Coming This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm in California on Monday will race east into Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday. Travel conditions will quickly deteriorate in the mountains and hurricane force wind will slam the southern and eastern regions of the state. For the Denver metro area, the biggest impact form the storm is likely to be only wind. There could be a quick rain shower (yes, rain!) and maybe a few snow flakes on Wednesday, but no accumulating snow is expected anywhere outside of the mountains. There is actually a better chance for rain and snow on the Eastern Plains compared to Denver...
Miami Weather: Breeze Increasing Along With Chance Of Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to some patchy fog in spots amid a mild and muggy start to the work week. Highs are expected to climb on Monday to the low to mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine. It’ll stay mainly dry Monday but Monday night, some showers will be possible along with some patchy fog overnight. A front to our north will dissipate as it sags southward and high pressure will quickly build back in. It will not be as warm as last week when we had near record high temperatures. Afternoon highs will be right around 80 degrees and closer to...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Tuesday Warm Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue through the rest of the week. We’ve already been running warm this month with temperatures through Sunday running 3.3° above normal so far for the month of December. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is the warmest start to the month since 2015. Highs today should be near 50 degrees. Morning lows will fall to the upper 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The average for today is 41/27 so we should be around three degrees warmer than average for the day once again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It will be sunny with light winds out of...
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday December 13th

Temperatures continue to slowly creep up into the mid 70s across most of the Concho Valley. We saw some high clouds move through the state. Winds have been from the south at 10-15 MPH allowing for the area to warm up. Tonight, temperatures will cool off into the upper 40s and lower 50s for overnight […]
CBS Sacramento

Steady Rain and Wind Wreak Havoc in Valley

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An unrelenting rainstorm delivered a pounding downpour and powerful winds on Monday Erica Torres decided to brave the elements anyway, with a trip to the grocery store. “It’s intense,” Torres said. “I wouldn’t normally come out because it’s pretty bad, yeah it’s raining really good.” The winds and rain are so bad gusts left power lines in a precarious position in Carmichael at the intersection of Manzanita and Windmill. The lines dangled dangerously in the night and left Margarite Brian’s neighborhood in the dark. “Our lights got turned out,” Brian said. “We just wanted to come out and see what was...
