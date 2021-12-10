Strong Saturday Cold Front Brings Storm Threat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An unrelenting rainstorm delivered a pounding downpour and powerful winds on Monday
Erica Torres decided to brave the elements anyway, with a trip to the grocery store.
“It’s intense,” Torres said. “I wouldn’t normally come out because it’s pretty bad, yeah it’s raining really good.”
The winds and rain are so bad gusts left power lines in a precarious position in Carmichael at the intersection of Manzanita and Windmill. The lines dangled dangerously in the night and left Margarite Brian’s neighborhood in the dark.
“Our lights got turned out,” Brian said. “We just wanted to come out and see what was...
