Respectfully Yours: Best not to give boss a holiday gift

 3 days ago

Should I get my boss a Christmas gift? I would like to acknowledge and show appreciation, but I’m not sure if this is a good idea. Should I give my boss a holiday gift or should I just skip it altogether?. Etiquette is actually quite clear on giving...

