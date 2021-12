The exodus out of California, and to Texas, continues as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is the latest to pack up his kitchen, so to speak, and head to the great state of Texas. According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, Ramsay has left The Golden State and set up shop in Los Colinas, a community in the Dallas area where his team plans to launch 18 new restaurants in 2022 in some major cities including Boston, Miami and Chicago. Ultimately the plan is to launch 75 new restaurants over the next five years.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO