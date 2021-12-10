Sports on TV

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

By The Associated Press
Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped) BOXING. 9 p.m. ESPN — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko...

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
4-star safety Zion Branch names top 3, committing Wednesday

Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Branch is the No. 50 prospect in the 2022 class according...
LSU transfer DL announces commitment to rival SEC West program

After deciding to leave LSU after his freshman season, Landon Jackson has found a new home. The 6-7, 273-pound defensive lineman announced via Twitter on Sunday that he would be staying in the SEC West and playing for Sam Pittman at Arkansas. A native of Texarkana, Texas, Jackson enrolled at...
Top Transfer QB Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss This Weekend

With Matt Corral heading to the NFL next year, Ole Miss is officially in the market for a quarterback. Lane Kiffin may have found a replacement for Corral in the form of an FCS standout. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward is visiting Ole...
Titusville Herald

AHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m. Toronto at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Laval at Hershey, 5...
USC Target Zion Branch Announces Final Three Schools

2022 Bishop Gorman safety, Zion Branch, has narrowed his recruitment down to three schools. USC, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State. Branch, is a top target for the Trojans, and the No. 1 overall prospect in Nevada. Branch, recently took an official visit to USC, less than one week before the Early Signing Period.
Titusville Herald

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Sunday's Games. Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Rangers,...
Titusville Herald

College Basketball Scores

Mass.-Lowell 109, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 45. Md.-Eastern Shore 79, St. Mary's College of Maryland 43.
Titusville Herald

Schedule,3 takes

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (5-6) 9at SMU56. Dec. 28 at Louisville, 3:15 p.m. Dec. 31 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18 W. Kentucky, 11 a.m. Dec. 30 Wisconsin, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 25 Georgia St., 2:30 p.m. BAYLOR (11-2) 29at Texas State20. 66Texas Southern7. 45at Kansas7. 31Iowa St.29. 14at Oklahoma St.24. 45West Virginia20. 38BYU24.
tucson.com

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
Titusville Herald

San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 23, OT

SF_FG Gould 33, 6:37. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 2:33. Key Play: Garoppolo 12 pass to Jennings on 3rd-and-14. San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0. Cin_FG McPherson 37, :31. Drive: 12 plays, 67 yards, 6:06. Key Plays: Burrow 14 pass to D.Sample; Burrow 20 pass to Higgins; Burrow 10 pass to Boyd; Burrow 11 pass to Perine on 3rd-and-12. San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 3.
Orlando Sentinel

Soldout ‘Thrilla in Gasparilla’ shows why Gators, Seminoles and Hurricanes should schedule UCF | Commentary

The Thrilla in Gasparilla. This is what the sell-it-out, shout-it-out Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl matchup between the UCF Knights and the Florida Gators has become. Who would have ever thought such a mundane bowl game would become so massive? The off-Broadway, pre-Christmas Gasparilla Bowl is usually considered a sentence, not a reward for the participating teams and their fans, but ...
