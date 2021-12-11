ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Best Fashion Gifts For Everyone in Your Life

wmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn need of gift ideas for your most stylish loved ones? Look no further. We canvassed the W staff to share what they’ve been eyeing this holiday season, from fun-sized accessories to splurge-y jewelry, classic knits and cozy homewares. See all of our top picks, here. We only...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

These Birthstone Jewelry Pieces Make The Best Holiday Gifts

They're guaranteed to love them. When it comes to gift-giving, few things hit the mark better than something that feels totally personalized to the receiver. As far as accessories go, you can’t go wrong with a piece of jewelry that comes with a little something special, such as a birthstone. Yes, that astrological-pride fashion statement from childhood is back like it never left.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

6 subscription boxes for everyone on your gift list, from flowers to activewear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. The holidays...
SHOPPING
FanSided

Three unique foodie gifts for everyone on your nice list!

Gift-giving doesn’t have to be hard — especially for the foodie in your life! We’ve rounded up three unique gift ideas for everyone on your nice list. From coffee gift sets to crates you might need a power tool to open, here are some of the most unique things you can find this holiday season.
YOGA
Parade

28 of the Best Literary-Inspired Christmas Gift Ideas for the Book-Lover in Your Life

Shopping for the perfect holiday gift for a book-loving friend or family member this Christmas doesn’t necessarily mean buying for a new read to add to their library. In fact, there are tons of cool book-themed Christmas gifts that don’t come from the New York Times’ Bestsellers List—like candles that smell like a bookstore or the perfect tea to drink while reading. So we have 28 best gifts for book-lovers!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matisse
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Hunter Schafer
theshoppersweekly.com

Gift Ideas for the Gardener in your Life

It’s only a few weeks to Christmas and there are always people on your list that you struggle to purchase something meaningful and not just a wrapped gift under the tree. If you have a gardener on your list here are some ideas. Most gardeners have their favorite hoe and other common gardening tools, so don’t try to purchase any of those. Find things that are unique to your gardener. Do they like to vegetable garden, flower garden, are they into a certain type of flowers or perennials, do they plant bulbs, etc. If you have walked through their yard, you probably know the answer, but if you are uncertain, ask them questions about gardening. A true gardener loves to talk about gardening. Perhaps you can pick up some tips from the conversation as well as knowledge for yourself. When all else fails, Google “Gifts for the gardener” and you will be amazed at the selection and ideas. Keep in mind that some of the ideas may not be suitable for your gardener so a conversation is still your best bet. Here are some things that I received or purchased myself in the last 3 years that you may not find in some gardener’s sheds, but I know they are good, useful products that most gardeners would enjoy.
GARDENING
WRAL News

Gift Guide: For the foodie in your life

Raleigh, N.C. — Oprah isn't the only person with a favorite things list. Out and About loves to shop local, so we compiled a list of the our favorite gifts this holiday season. We focused on only North Carolina-made products. For the Foodies. Tonya's Cookies - Speaking of Oprah, she...
wmagazine.com

The Intriguing History Behind Bleached Eyebrows

Before the ubiquitous trends of microblading, brushed-up fuzzy “boy” brows, and the super-skinny eyebrows of Y2K existed, there were bleached brows. OG models of the ’90s like Linda Evangelista had their eyebrows bleached on avant-garde photoshoots, while New York club kids lightened their brows regularly. Makeup artist to the stars Kevyn Aucoin even wrote up a tutorial on how to get the look in his 1997 book, Making Faces.
MAKEUP
wmagazine.com

Dreamy Winter Essentials Inspired By A World Of Fantasy

It’s easy to romanticize dressing for winter months when it’s warm out, but when the cold reality actually sets in, regressing into dreary layers and last year’s outerwear somehow becomes the norm. In order to gracefully execute our fair-weather fashion fantasies, it’s important to stay inspired. Luckily, there is no shortage of that in Banana Republic’s dreamy fall/winter collection. The energy is lush and cozy, punctuated by an element of holiday magic.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Holiday Season#City Life#Fitness#W#Eres
27 First News

Best gifts for every mother-in-law

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A mother-in-law can be difficult to shop for, but that doesn’t mean that all hope for finding the perfect gift is lost. There are plenty of gift ideas that are perfect for mothers, mothers-in-law and future mothers-in-law. One gift...
wmagazine.com

The Official Poog Gift Guide

Attention, hags! Lest you think that was an insult, please do yourself a favor and listen to all episodes of Poog, the podcast hosted by Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak, two comedians with aptly self-described “untamable intellects.” Longtime listeners already know that the “hag” is a term of affection for fans of the show.
LIFESTYLE
architecturaldigest.com

32 Stocking Stuffers and Gift Add-Ons That’ll Delight Everyone on Your List

Whether you’ve left the stockings for last or you’re looking to bring an already amazing gift to the next level, we think these stocking stuffers and gift add-ons should do the trick. In fact, it’s our belief that any one of these oh-so-giftable minis would pair nicely with another budget-friendly item, or elevate an already extravagant gift. With everyone on your list in mind, this curation of the best little gift ideas includes items that everyone will enjoy, from your picky partner and jet-setting best friend to the most stylish teens and tweens. Read on to shop our picks for the best stocking stuffers and mini delights for this holiday season—including sweet treats, cold-weather accessories, and charming knickknacks.
RETAIL
wmagazine.com

A Gift Guide for the Pop Culture Obsessive in Your Life

By now, you’ve probably seen a whole host of gift guide ideas for your mother, your father, your sister, or your significant other—but what about a present (for a person of any designation, mind you,) who loves pop culture? We all know a few, and they deserve some recognition and love this holiday season, too. Here are 13 thoughtful gifts to give the folks who won’t shut up about the latest books, movies, and music—and tend to deliver a constant stream of Oprah references.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Vogue

Christmas Gift Ideas For Absolutely Everyone On Your List – All In One Place

Scented candles, a gorgeous pair of shoes, a fancy new bag, a beauty advent calendar… when it comes to Christmas gifts, the options are endless. And since no two people are alike, finding the perfect present requires careful thought. Shopping for a fashion enthusiast? Try Amina Muaddi’s cult Gilda sandals. Following the shift to hybrid working, Pangaia’s signature lounge set is both stylish and practical, and what homeowner wouldn’t love a sculpted ceramic vase from The Conran Shop, or a set of festive napkins from Matilda Goad?
LIFESTYLE
Genius

Check Everyone Off Your List With These Must-Have Holiday Gift Ideas

Holiday shopping is tricky. You don’t want to give lame gifts that your friends and family end up returning—so think outside the box and look for inspiration in unexpected places. Here at Genius, we’re obsessed with music, so we teamed up with Best Buy to brainstorm a bunch of cool gift ideas inspired by this year’s hottest song lyrics.
ELECTRONICS
SheFinds

Give The Gift Of Luxurious Self-Care & Save Up To $50 With Function Of Beauty

Beauty gifts and bundles are always a good bet when it comes to holiday gifts… Beauty products are always a necessity and you get more bang for your buck with bundles. Plus, who doesn’t love receiving a little self-care? Moral of the story: if you’re looking for a nice gift they will actually *love*, Function of Beauty is where you should start.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

10 TikTok-Hyped Beauty Products That Make Great Stocking Stuffers

Between healthy recipes that made it into our weeknight meal rotation and humorous clips that helped pass the time at home, it’s safe to say 2021 was a year defined by—and made more entertaining with—TikTok. When it comes to beauty, the app has delivered on all fronts, whether by introducing us to a trend-setting beauty product, revealing an impressive makeup dupe, or giving a visual on how to use the latest viral tool. Needless to say, beauty buffs everywhere turn to TikTok to get their fix, so much so that a holiday gift guide rounding up the best viral- and vanity-worthy beauty products was in order. These gifts are sure to earn you present points with everyone from your Gen Z cousin to your brother’s late-Millennial girlfriend—we promise.
RECIPES
WKBN

Best high-end gifts for your grandpa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for your grandpa is best?  A grandpa is the backbone of any family. Honor yours with a high-end gift that will satisfy their sophisticated tastes. From history buffs to sports fanatics, Mr. Fix-Its to foodie travelers, grandfathers deserve some recognition for all […]
RELATIONSHIPS
papercitymag.com

Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village

Madison Estelle champagne glasses will brighten any cocktail experience. This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping. Thankfully, Dallas’ go-to luxury shopping destination Highland Park Village has you covered with the best gifts for everyone on your list. From sparkly baubles, gorgeous handbags, and cozy knits to home decor items, beauty products, barware, accessories, and more, there is something for all — even those difficult-to-shop-for loved ones.
hamlethub.com

Need a holiday gift for the man in your life? Shop Hutton's for the best of the BEST!

Shop Hutton's Fine Men's Wear for the holidays! Much of the merchandise at the upscale shop on Bailey Ave. is discounted up to 50% off!. Shop comfy flannels, outerwear (50% off) soft quarter zips, cozy and handsome robes (see photo #2), attractive scarves, casual and dress shirts and slacks by top brands like Viyella, Brax, Raffi, Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, and more!
SHOPPING
WKBN

The 8 best high-end gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for new parents are best?  It can be tricky shopping for new parents, especially if you’re unsure whether to get a gift for them or the baby. Most parents go to great lengths to ensure they have everything a baby needs before the […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy