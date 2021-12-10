ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Threats of school shootings target several Texoma schools

KXII.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. On Saturday morning hundreds of Ardmore citizens came out to the HFV Wilson Community center for the return of one of...

www.kxii.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teacher arrested for notes pasted over school pretending to be bullied child plotting massacre

The day after a student killed four classmates in Oxford, Michigan, a teacher in Iowa was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a troubled student who planned to shoot up the high school where she worked. Katrina Phelan, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of making "threats of terrorism," according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Ms Phelan taught at Abraham Lincoln High School and allegedly tried to start rumours at the school that a violent student was planning an attack. “[D]etectives conducted an investigation into a series of anonymous handwritten notes found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texoma#School Shootings#Illinois#Prison#Sentencing#Amazon#Hfv Wilson Community
Bucks County Courier Times

Schools closed, student arrested after school shooting threat in Bristol Borough

Bristol Borough High School and Middle School were closed Monday after the district received a report of a student threatening a shooting at the high school. Superintendent Thomas Shaffer wrote in a statement on the district's website that the district received a tip about 10 p.m. Sunday from Safe2Say Something application, that a student had planned to "shoot up" the high school Monday.
BRISTOL, PA
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Sheriff says Oxford is ‘inundated with threats’ following school shooting and panic at vigil

Officials have warned that Oxford has been “inundated with threats” following last week’s deadly high school shooting, after a vigil for the victims descended into chaos on Friday night.Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press conference on Saturday afternoon that the tight-knit town in Michigan has been rocked by a “huge spike in threats” in the aftermath of Tuesday’s massacre at Oxford High School, in which four teenagers were killed.“We’re inundated with threats right now,” he said.“We have threats against the candlelight vigil last night. We’ve had threats against memorials, we had threats against  individuals, deputies or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hoiabc.com

Canton school district responds to shooting threat in bathroom

Canton (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Canton Police Department is working with the Canton Union School District #66 after a safety threat was found. According to Superintendent Tad DeRenzy, the threat was written on a bathroom wall at Ingersoll Middle School. The notice to parents and guardians went on...
CANTON, IL
The Independent

Michigan school shooting: District sent letter to parents dismissing campus ‘threat’ three weeks before attack

Officials at a Michigan high school sent a letter to parents dismissing the existence of safety threats on campus three weeks before a student opened fire on classmates, killing four and wounding eight others. A 15-year-old sophomore is in custody after allegedly carrying out the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township just before 1pm on Tuesday. In the wake of the shooting, reports emerged that threats of violence had circulated among the student body in the weeks prior. Those claims appear to be related to a vague letter administrators sent to parents on 12 November.“We are aware of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXII.com

Arrest made in Savoy school threat

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - Police have made an arrest in a school threat in Savoy. Police said on Saturday they were notified by Savoy ISD administration of a possible threat against students. An investigation was immediately launched and after several students were interviewed a juvenile suspect was arrested for making...
SAVOY, TX
YourErie

Police: Two teens may have planned school shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa, (AP) — Authorities say they believe two teenagers arrested on conspiracy and other charges after a trespassing incident at a western Pennsylvania high school may have been planning a shooting at the school.  Logan Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township and Preston Hinebaugh, 16, of Upper Yoder Township, were charged as adults in Cambria […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNS

No threat found at Shady Spring area schools following shooting threats

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating social media posts made by students regarding a potential active shooter threat at Shady Spring area schools. David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, confirmed there is no active threat at Shady Spring area schools following posts from students […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
WSFA

Parkland, Florida student arrested in school shooting threat

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager is accused of making a school shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The school in Parkland, Florida has been a focus of national debate and activism over gun violence since a former student killed 17 people there on Valentine’s Day in 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
The News Leader

Threat on social media targets another Augusta County school; charges pending

VERONA — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office launched a third investigation Sunday night into social media posts targeting Augusta County Public Schools. The Sheriff's Office was made aware of the most recent threat at 7 p.m. Sunday, a press release said. By 1 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office, working with Augusta County Public Schools, identified the suspect, a juvenile from the Staunton area.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
KXII.com

Search for missing Denison mother continues after seven years

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. On Saturday morning hundreds of Ardmore citizens came out to the HFV Wilson Community center for the return of one of Ardmore’s biggest holiday traditions: Breakfast With Santa. Threats of school shootings target several Texoma schools. Updated: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:31...
DENISON, TX
FOX59

Potential school threats made to Indiana schools in wake of Oxford shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — In the days following four students being killed in a school shooting in Michigan, six separate central Indiana school systems have investigated possible school-related threats. Carmel School Resource Officer Sgt. DJ Schoeff supervises all Carmel School SROs. He said there tends to be an increase in school threat investigations nationwide after a school […]
INDIANA STATE
KXII.com

Ardmore bank robbery suspect arrested in Pontotoc County

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. On Saturday morning hundreds of Ardmore citizens came out to the HFV Wilson Community center for the return of one of Ardmore’s biggest holiday traditions: Breakfast With Santa. Threats of school shootings target several Texoma schools. Updated: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:31...
MLive

Several reports of threats closes Corunna Public Schools Monday

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Corunna Public Schools shut its doors on Monday, Dec. 6 after school officials received notification of a threat to one of its schools and could not determine whether it was credible. In a Sunday, Dec. 5 letter to parents from Superintendent John Fattal, it was announced...
CORUNNA, MI
CBS New York

Tuesday Marks 9 Years Since Mass Shooting At Sandy Hook Elementary School

NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday marks nine years since a gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Twenty six people were killed, including 20 children between the ages of six and seven years old, along with six adults. The tragedy that occurred on this day 9 years ago is one of the worst in Connecticut history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an outpouring of love, humanity, and kindness from all over the entire world, spreading a message of hope that we must proactively work to protect. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) December 14, 2021   Gunman Adam Lanza, 20, killed himself as police converged on the school. The school was demolished 10 months after the shooting. PHOTOS: Remembering Newtown Shooting Victims Newtown public schools will be holding classes remotely Tuesday, and Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags across the state to be flown at half staff.
NEWTOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy