The sisters knew they had an older sister, but they had never met her, and it was a mystery whether she was even alive. Dena Morris and Jean Gearhart had been told the shocking family story: As a baby, their sister Eva was pulled from her mother’s arms during World War II. Their mother, Dora Rapaport, gave birth to Eva in a concentration camp, according to documents. The Nazis separated them months later.

