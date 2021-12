Team Liquid has completed the signing of Brazilian women’s VALORANT team Gamelanders Purple, according to a report by Dexerto. The move will see the Dutch organization expand its operations in Riot Games’ FPS, having entered the competitive scene in August 2020 with the signing of the former fish123 roster. Gamelanders Purple, the women’s VALORANT roster of the Brazilian organization, has been dominating the local female circuit throughout 2021, winning VCT Game Changers tournaments such as Protocolo: Gêneses in June and Protocolo: Evolução earlier this month.

