Will Pryce has been hitting all the headlines in the past year or so after making it all the way through the Huddersfield Giants first-team. The elusive playmaker made his debut in 2021 and went on to register 13 appearances for the Giants following the injury to Aidan Sezer, but it was the ease in which he stepped into the cauldron that has impressed all who have seen him in action.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO