Workers and contractors at Activision Blizzard are strolling out of labor at present in help of their colleagues at Raven Software program. The protest, the third such to hit the corporate because it was over sexual harassment allegations in July, comes after Raven, one of many studios that helps Activision’s extremely standard Name of Obligation franchise, laid off 12 high quality assurance contractors. The motion began on Monday when 60 employees at Raven Software program, together with each full-time staff and contractors, left work to protest the shock terminations.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 6 DAYS AGO