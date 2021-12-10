European Commission Approves Pfizer’s Cibinqo® (abrocitinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis
Cibinqo is a once-daily oral treatment with proven efficacy demonstrated in a large-scale clinical trial program. NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved the 100 mg and 200 mg doses of Cibinqo® (abrocitinib), an oral, once-daily, Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, for...www.biospace.com
Comments / 0