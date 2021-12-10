First patient enrolled in phase-IIa study of vamifeport in patients with sickle cell disease

Asunercept (company code APG101 [Apogenix AG]; company code CAN008 [CANbridge Pharmaceuticals]) is a novel glycosylated fusion protein that has shown promising effectiveness in glioblastoma. This Phase I study was initiated to evaluate the tolerability and safety of asunercept in combination with standard radiotherapy and temozolomide (RT/TMZ) in Asian patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. This was the Phase I portion of a Phase I/II open label, multicenter trial of asunercept plus standard RT/TMZ. Adults with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma received surgical resection followed by standard RT/TMZ plus asunercept 200Â mg/week (Cohort 1) or 400Â mg/week (Cohort 2) by 30-min IV infusion. The primary endpoint was the safety and tolerability of asunercept during concurrent asunercept and RT/TMZ; dose-limiting toxicities were observed for each dose. Secondary endpoints included pharmacokinetics (PK) and 6-month progression-free survival (PFS6). All patients (Cohort 1, n"‰="‰3; Cohort 2, n"‰="‰7) completed"‰â‰¥"‰7Â weeks of asunercept treatment. No DLTs were experienced. Only one possibly treatment-related treatment emergent adverse event (TEAE), Grade 1 gingival swelling, was observed. No Grade"‰>"‰3 TEAEs were reported and no TEAE led to treatment discontinuation. Systemic asunercept exposure increased proportionally with dose and showed low inter-patient variability. The PFS6 rate was 33.3% and 57.1% for patients in Cohort 1 and 2, respectively. Patients in Cohort 2 maintained a PFS rate of 57.1% at Month 12. Adding asunercept to standard RT/TMZ was safe and well tolerated in patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma and 400Â mg/week resulted in encouraging efficacy.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO