ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

First patient enrolled in phase-IIa study of vamifeport in patients with sickle cell disease

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Vamifeport (VIT-2763) is the first oral ferroportin inhibitor investigated for treatment of diseases with ineffective production of red blood cells and iron overload such as sickle cell disease (SCD) SCD is a rare blood disorder with currently limited treatment options. ST. GALLEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Vifor Pharma today announced that...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Patient Blood Management Market: Whole Blood & Red Blood Cells Segment to Dominate Global Market

Patient blood management (PBM) is a standard of care in the healthcare system, which offers to maximize the use of a patient’s own blood and avoid unnecessary blood transfusions during surgery. Patient blood management can also reduce the need for allogeneic blood transfusions and reduce health-care costs, while ensuring that blood components are available for patients who need them. It represents an international initiative in best practices for transfusion medicine that is supported by the World Health Organization (WHO).
CANCER
The Press

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Announces Second Positive Interim Analysis and Continuation of Dosing of Peginterferon Lambda in Phase 3 TOGETHER Study of Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Patients

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases, today announced that the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 TOGETHER study has conducted a second interim futility analysis and recommended continuation of the study. This analysis was based on a sample size of 1,003 patients, randomized to active or placebo. The primary endpoint compares number of extended emergency setting visits, hospitalizations, and/or deaths in treated patients versus placebo. TOGETHER is expected to enroll up to 1,600 patients at high risk for developing complications from progression of COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Positions Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market to Surpass US$ 36 Bn

Statins to Remain the First-Line of Treatment for All Forms of Dyslipidemia. Fact.MR’s latest study on dyslipidemia therapeutics market offers in-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints and current trends shaping the market dynamics. Its outlines various opportunities across leading segments in terms of type, drug class, distribution channel and region.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sickle Cell Disease#Enrolment#Ferroportin#Scd#St#Ema#Vifor Pharma Group
biospace.com

Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Rise in number of patient living with diabetes to drive the market

Global Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Snapshot. The global disposable negative pressure wound therapy devices market is projected to show remarkable growth avenues during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. This growth is attributed to increased number of patient living with diabetes along with growing initiatives by government bodies of many countries to make people aware about the advanced wound care treatment options available today.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Eli Lilly’s Two-Year Ambition Includes Alzheimer’s Approvals

Eli Lilly and Company’s projections for next year exceed Wall Street projections for the company, predicting 2022 revenue of $27.8 billion to $28.3 billion. The company presented updates on its guidance for 2022, citing its ambitious goals of launching 20 new therapies over the 10-year period of 2014 to 2023, having delivered 16 of them already with plans to launch five more in the next two years.
INDUSTRY
The Press

Nektar Therapeutics Announces Phase 1b Data for Novel T Regulatory Cell Stimulator NKTR-358 (LY3471851) in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) today announced that its partner Eli Lilly & Company presented preliminary results from a Lilly-sponsored Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of NKTR-358 (LY3471851*), a novel T regulatory (Treg) cell stimulator, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis during its Investment Community Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotides Market: Spinal muscular atrophy segment to account for major share of global market

CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotides: Introduction. Antisense oligonucleotides are single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotides that can alter the RNA and modify protein expression. These oligonucleotides were discovered to influence RNA processing. Subsequent chemical modifications of antisense oligonucleotides were used to address issues such as off-target toxic effects and insufficient biological activity. These modifications led...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
osidenews.com

First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Switchable CAR-T Cells in Lymphoma Patients

Calibr Announces Preliminary Clinical Data from First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Switchable CAR-T Cells (CLBR001 + SWI019) in Lymphoma Patients at 63rd Annual ASH Meeting. Two of the first three patients in the lowest dose cohort experienced a complete response to therapy with the longest response being 11 months (ongoing) at the time of data cut-off.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Safety and tolerability of asunercept plus standard radiotherapy/temozolomide in Asian patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma: a phase I study

Asunercept (company code APG101 [Apogenix AG]; company code CAN008 [CANbridge Pharmaceuticals]) is a novel glycosylated fusion protein that has shown promising effectiveness in glioblastoma. This Phase I study was initiated to evaluate the tolerability and safety of asunercept in combination with standard radiotherapy and temozolomide (RT/TMZ) in Asian patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. This was the Phase I portion of a Phase I/II open label, multicenter trial of asunercept plus standard RT/TMZ. Adults with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma received surgical resection followed by standard RT/TMZ plus asunercept 200Â mg/week (Cohort 1) or 400Â mg/week (Cohort 2) by 30-min IV infusion. The primary endpoint was the safety and tolerability of asunercept during concurrent asunercept and RT/TMZ; dose-limiting toxicities were observed for each dose. Secondary endpoints included pharmacokinetics (PK) and 6-month progression-free survival (PFS6). All patients (Cohort 1, n"‰="‰3; Cohort 2, n"‰="‰7) completed"‰â‰¥"‰7Â weeks of asunercept treatment. No DLTs were experienced. Only one possibly treatment-related treatment emergent adverse event (TEAE), Grade 1 gingival swelling, was observed. No Grade"‰>"‰3 TEAEs were reported and no TEAE led to treatment discontinuation. Systemic asunercept exposure increased proportionally with dose and showed low inter-patient variability. The PFS6 rate was 33.3% and 57.1% for patients in Cohort 1 and 2, respectively. Patients in Cohort 2 maintained a PFS rate of 57.1% at Month 12. Adding asunercept to standard RT/TMZ was safe and well tolerated in patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma and 400Â mg/week resulted in encouraging efficacy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Crain's Detroit Business

Pfizer COVID pill cuts hospitalization, not milder symptoms, study shows

New study data showed Pfizer Inc.'s experimental COVID-19 pill was highly effective at keeping patients out of the hospital, but less adept at erasing milder symptoms often associated with breakthrough infections. Pfizer disclosed findings from two studies in a statement Tuesday. In one, its treatment, Paxlovid, failed to meet the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Early Phase Clinical Trial Market: Increasing base of chronic diseases globally to drive the market

Global Early Phase Clinical Trial Market: Overview. A clinical trial is a process carried out to ascertain the effectiveness and safety of a pharmaceutical preparation. It is done in five phases. A preclinical phase precedes all others and is done in laboratory settings. Phase 1 and 2 are carried out on animal subjects and together with the preclinical phase are called early phase trials, as they help scientists establish drug safety and delineate a safe pharmacological dose to give to human subjects in upcoming trials. Phases 3 and 4 are then done on actual human subjects, with Phase 4 actually being a post marketing feedback on efficacy and long term effects of the preparation.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Staphylococcal Infection Drugs Market Report on the Diverse Growth Parameters Influencing the Industry

The staphylococcal infection drugs market has been expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. This market growth is on the back of the contagious nature of the infection. The presence of single infectious staph in the surrounding can result in the increased rate of staphylococcal infection drugs among people. Owing to these factors, the staphylococcal infection drugs market is projected to experience significant growth opportunities.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy