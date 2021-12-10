ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to watch for when the Seahawks take on the Houston Texans in Week 14 -- plus Bob Condotta's prediction

Cover picture for the articleDec. 10—The one thing you can say about Seahawks-Texans games is that they are rare. Seattle has played Houston just four times since the Texans joined the NFL in 2002 to replace the sadly-departed Oilers, the fewest games the Seahawks have played against any of the other 30...

Wilson has 2 TD passes as Seahawks beat Texans 33-13

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Tyler Lockett and Hall of Famer Steve Largent share a birthday and were both born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The pair now has another thing in common after Lockett’s big game Sunday helped the Seahawks (5-8) to a 33-13 win over the Houston Texans (2-11).
NFL
Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks' 33-13 win over the Texans

HOUSTON — The Seahawks did what they absolutely, positively had to do Sunday in Houston. Anything short of an at least mildly convincing win would have meant another week of wondering where things go from here. Instead, Seattle used a dominant second half to pull away for a 33-13 win over the terrible Texans and can now at least say they have stayed alive for another week.
NFL
Seahawks-Texans GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream

So the Seahawks enter the fourth quarter with a 19-13 lead. It’s a strange feeling, isn’t it?. Somehow it feels like the Seahawks are both fortunate to be in the lead (considering how poorly their defense played in the first half) and unlucky to only be ahead by six (considering how close the offense has been to breaking through).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Texans#Titans#American Football#Oilers
Rost’s Seahawks Takeaways: What we saw — and didn’t see — in win over Texans

The Seahawks’ playoff hopes remain alive thanks to their 33-13 win over the floundering Houston Texans. This is a game Seattle should have won, and it did, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t important takeaways from Week 14. Here’s what we saw, what we didn’t see, and what we’re waiting to see.
NFL
What The Seahawks Said Following Their 33-13 Win Over The Texans

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. "Well, we had a really nice day today. Took us a while to get going. They had a nice opening drive, a really good drive and then our guys settled in and did a really good job on the defensive side of the ball. Again, holding the guys to 60 yards, 70 last week, that's really consistent play from a team that is trying to be balanced and all of that, so that's a nice job and I'll take those all day long. Again, we get a shut out in the second half, played really good, it much be those half time adjustments. We are going to want to know exactly what those were. I'm pleased that we continue to find a way to play good consistent football on the defensive side of the ball. It was a big day on offense, and we converted on third downs, we ran the football, no sacks. Great day to see Rashaad Penny come out like that, so happy to see that. We've been waiting and you'll all been waiting too. Thrilled to see that he really got loose, and you can see the explosion and the play making that he's got. It was on full display today. Those of us who watch Tyler Lockett on a regular basis, I mean this was another masterpiece today of just body control, getting open, using the sideline, the balls that rushed through to him. Just such a graceful, beautiful athlete. I was thinking about Lance Alworth, a guy who back in the day used to be so graceful. Tyler just looked, just unbelievably on it today and did a great job. A bunch of yards and the big touchdown right before the half. Russell (Wilson) threw a great deep ball right there to get score before half. So, it's also worth noting how consistent the offensive line played today. Jake Curan got his first start and did a heck of a job just hanging in there with the fellas. I'm really proud of him but that whole group did a great job. 193 yards rushing is a big day for us and no sacks and all that is beautiful. The last thing I'll say is the third downs really did tell the story again. We have a big day on third down on offense. You can see that, and it was frustrating, but it was great to see them do that today, 7 for 13 and the defense did really well on third down. Again, we are on there. It's a continuation. No turnovers by the offense too. Ain't nothing more important than that so it gave us a chance."
NFL
Texans turning point: Seahawks go deep to take lead for good

Each week, we take a closer look at arguably the biggest play from the Texans' game. Here's what we viewed as the turning point from Sunday’s 33-13 loss to the Seahawks at NRG Stadium. The situation: Seahawks’ ball, first and 10 at Seattle 45. The score: Seahawks 10,...
NFL
Liftoff in Houston: Rashaad Penny Soars in Career Day As Seahawks Gash Texans

HOUSTON, TX - Aside from warmups, it had been a long, long time since Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny paid a visit to the end zone in an NFL game. Since finding pay dirt against the Vikings on December 2, 2019, 740 days have elapsed. During that time, Penny has undergone knee reconstruction, missed the majority of the 2020 season recovering from that surgery, and failed to run for more than 35 yards in a game while battling a plethora of other ailments. Heck, a new president took the oath of office.
NFL
Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The Arizona Cardinals are off today, preparing for what could be their coronation as NFC West champs in 2021. Today, we keep an eye on the rest of the NFC West. We looked at the news coming out of Seattle and San Francisco today, and we will give you the game information if you want to follow along, since unless you have Sunday Ticket you won’t get to watch either game.
NFL
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
