Dec. 12—HOUSTON — The Seahawks did what they absolutely, positively had to Sunday in Houston. Anything sort of an at least mildly convincing win would have meant another week of wondering where things go from here. Instead, Seattle used a dominant second half to pull away for a 33-13 win over the terrible Texans and can now at least say they have stayed alive for another week.

