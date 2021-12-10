ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus FAQ: What does it mean if the booster knocks me out? What if it doesn’t?

wskg.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, we answer frequently asked questions about life during the coronavirus crisis. If you have a question you’d like us to consider for a future post, email us at goatsandsoda@npr.org with the subject line: “Weekly Coronavirus Questions.” See an archive of our FAQs here. After...

Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron FAQ: What we know about the vaccine's effectiveness today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We won't know till next week how effective the Moderna vaccine is in protecting against the omicron variant, Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan said on Friday. Preliminary data out of South Africa suggests the mutated COVID-19 virus may spread more easily than the delta variant but cause milder illness.
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Caught COVID After Your Vaccine

It is unlikely but completely possible for you to catch COVID-19 even after being vaccinated. These "breakthrough" cases are rare, but are increasing as your immunity wanes—and they can be caused by more transmissible variants, among other threats. (This is why the FDA na dCDC approved boosters for everyone over 18, to be taken six months aftet your last dose.) How do you know if you have a breakthrough infection? Read on for the sure signs you've caught COVID-19 even after being vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Discover Mag

What Does It Mean to Have Prediabetes?

It’s hard to know how to think about prediabetes, a condition in which a person’s blood sugar level is higher than normal but not high enough to qualify as full-blown diabetes. On the one hand, many people with prediabetes go on to develop diabetes, which is now the seventh-leading cause of death in the United States — but on the other hand, most don’t. Indeed, the condition is — paradoxically — both underdiagnosed and overdiagnosed, researchers say.
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
kalb.com

What does the 'Omicron' variant mean? - clipped version

More countries block travelers from southern Africa as omicron concern grows. The World Health Organization has warned against hasty travel restrictions because it says they only offer marginal benefits. Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The three major threats that omicron could...
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

Winter is here and as COVID cases are rising in some states and areas, a surge is likely to take place. Taking certain precautions like being vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands does help, but catching COVID is still a possibility. The virus affects everyone a bit differently, but there are common symptoms to watch out for that can sometimes happen in a pattern. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who explained symptoms to watch out for and the order they can take place in. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
CBS News

One year after FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID vaccine, cases are on the rise

Saturday marks one year since the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine — the first of three COVID-19 vaccines now in use in the United States. During that time, more than 480 million shots have been administered, and just over 60% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated. But even with those protections, case numbers have gone up 22% in the past two weeks.
asapland.com

What Does C/O Mean

C/o = care of. You put c/o on the end of a person’s address when you are sending mail to their place of work. C/O is also used as an indicator for cases where one has not been assigned a number, but rather “referred” to another article. The C/O marker means that the subject may be discussed in another article (perhaps listed in the See Also section).
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

