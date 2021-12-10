Watson: Critics using the 'politically correct' playbook on 'woke'

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race, and many analysts attribute his victory to his focus on public education and fears about critical race theory (CRT). They argue that the lesson Democrats should learn is that they must rein in the “woke” progressives in order to win elections. On the defensive, progressives point out that the party that won the White House lost the Virginia (and New Jersey) governors’ elections in 10 of the last 11 races, so the fact that the more progressive Paul Murphy maintained the New Jersey governorship means that those analysts are engaged in hyperbolic handwringing over nothing. But in today’s polarized environment, Virginia has become a much more Democratic state, so McAuliffe’s loss there does go against the trend.

