Watson: Critics using the 'politically correct' playbook on 'woke'

Cumberland County Sentinel
 3 days ago

There are those of us old enough to remember when the term “politically correct” emerged into the public sphere. It didn’t take long for ideological culture warriors and politicians to exploit the term to suit their own agendas. Now, almost three decades later, the term “woke”...

cumberlink.com

Observer-Reporter

OP-ED: Critical race theory and politics

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race, and many analysts attribute his victory to his focus on public education and fears about critical race theory (CRT). They argue that the lesson Democrats should learn is that they must rein in the “woke” progressives in order to win elections. On the defensive, progressives point out that the party that won the White House lost the Virginia (and New Jersey) governors’ elections in 10 of the last 11 races, so the fact that the more progressive Paul Murphy maintained the New Jersey governorship means that those analysts are engaged in hyperbolic handwringing over nothing. But in today’s polarized environment, Virginia has become a much more Democratic state, so McAuliffe’s loss there does go against the trend.
POLITICS
Washington Times

Combat no place for political correctness

Obama’s Department of Defense announcement on Dec. 3, 2015, meant that regimental combat teams and special forces units became bureaucratic toys for those who wanted to imagine equal opportunity and affirmative action could coexist with warriors enduring the brutality imperative for victory. Combat operations require the most severe of restrictions...
MILITARY
Reason.com

Greg Lukianoff on "The Second Great Age of Political Correctness"

Detailed, interesting, and thoughtful; check it out, here at Reason. Lukianoff is the head of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
EDUCATION
State
Virginia State
commonwealthmagazine.org

Why I like Baker’s political playbook

GOV. CHARLIE BAKER’S announcement opting against an unprecedented third term in the corner office was handled in the same manner he has led the Commonwealth: thoughtful, human, calm, and without bombast or political malice. In other words, it was brimming with the characteristics that have enabled a Republican governor in an overwhelmingly Democratic state to reach and maintain such high approval ratings. It also represented all that is missing in our political discourse that has become so toxic at all levels.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tampa Bay Times

Why I quit Fox News after 12 years | Column

I quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes. We explained our reasons on The Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy, it came gradually and then suddenly.
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
ENTERTAINMENT
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Jesus
Person
Bill Maher
The Independent

‘He’s a big fat phoney’: Mark Meadows accused of previous attempt at overturning election – this time against Trump

The 2020 election wasn’t the first election Mark Meadows tried to overturn, multiple sources have told The Independent.On Monday, the former White House chief of staff is set to become the third person held in contempt of Congress by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection after refusing to appear for a deposition last week.A 51-page report laying out the case for a contempt referral against Mr Meadows, who represented North Carolina’s 11th District from 2013 until he resigned to become ex-president Donald Trump’s fourth (and final) chief of staff, alleges that he was deeply involved in machinations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Joe Biden Gets Panned by Not Honestly Telling About His COVID-19 Tests Showing Non-Transparency Over His Health

When Joe Biden talked with a gruff voice and coughed, the press was alarmed. When asked about COVID tests, he fibbed he should have answered that transparently. The president's health has been the topic, and his recent medical treatment has drawn questions about whether he can finish his term. Biden needs to finish his term because many are not keen on Kamala Harris taking over anytime soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Former president with a lot to hide says he has 'nothing to hide'

As the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack intensifies, Donald Trump is pitching some new talking points, which he took to Fox News on Friday night. Host Laura Ingraham asked the former president about his expectations regarding his Supreme Court appointees and his claims of executive privilege. The Republican eventually got around to saying:
POTUS
The Guardian

March of the Trump memoirs: Mark Meadows and other Republican reads

The Chief’s Chief is the most consequential book on the Trump presidency. In his memoir, Mark Meadows confesses to possibly putting Joe Biden’s life in jeopardy and then covering it up – all in easily digested prose and an unadorned voice. If nothing else, the book has provided plenty of ammunition for Donald Trump to have concluded that Meadows “betrayed” him.
POTUS
The Baltimore Sun

Carroll schools should rethink unworkable politics ban | COMMENTARY

Last Wednesday, members of the Carroll County Board of Education were on the verge of approving new restrictions on political speech among county educators when the proposal was tabled, apparently because a last-minute addition — the suggestion of a tracking system to help report teachers who stray from political “neutrality” — caused a bit of a stir. Might it be a violation of their free ...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?
POTUS

