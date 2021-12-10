Taxpayer costs could mount with appeal expected in Jussie Smollett case

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors in Jussie Smollett’s trial have passed the eight-hour mark of deliberations on charges the former “Empire” actor orchestrated a fake attack on himself, then lied to Chicago police about it. It was unclear if they would continue into the evening Thursday. Smollett is charged with orchestrating a fake attack on himself, then lying to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime. The jury continued deliberations Thursday after meeting for about two hours on Wednesday. Prosecutors say there is “overwhelming evidence” against Smollett. He has denied the January 2019 attack was fake, and his attorneys say two brothers who testified that Smollett paid them to help with the hoax are liars.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO