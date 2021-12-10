ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taxpayer costs could mount with appeal expected in Jussie Smollett case

By Greg Bishop
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Costs could continue to mount for Illinois taxpayers after Thursday’s...

Black Enterprise

Calls For Don Lemon’s Firing From CNN Mount After Role in Jussie Smollett Case Revealed

CNN is facing calls to fire Don Lemon after Jussie Smollett revealed the text messages he received from the news anchor during his trial for staging a hate crime. While taking the stand on Monday, Smollett revealed the texts he received from Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into his possibly fake hate crime attack in 2019, Fox News reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard says hate-crime hoax could have gotten 'very scary,' 'ugly'

"Empire" actor Terrence Howard broke his silence on the verdict in his co-star Jussie Smollett’s high-profile case in Chicago. Last week, Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges at his hate crime hoax trial. After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett had indeed lied to police when he said he did not work with two siblings who worked on "Empire" to stage the attack on himself as a hate crime.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Chicago police chief who arrested Jussie Smollett says he would have let him off if he'd apologized and reveals actor's pristine Subway sandwich gave away that he hadn't been beaten by MAGA thugs

The Chicago Police Chief who arrested Jussie Smollett for lying to cops back in 2019 has revealed he would let him off with an apology and wouldn't have pursued criminal charges if he'd admitted lying three years ago. Eddie Johnson was in charge of the force when Smollett staged the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

Jussie Smollett’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jussie Smollett’s 2021 net worth is a hot topic of conversation again and for good reason. The Empire alum made headlines for the first time in two years. He returned to court as a Chicago jury found him guilty of staging a hate crime against himself. The bizarre incident took place two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Declared Number 1 Amateur Boxer In Country

Jussie Smollett's accused attacker Abimbola Osundairo has scored another victory of a different sort of battle after the jury found him innocent during the actor's high-profile trial. Article continues below advertisement. According to a Chicago Tribune reporter Jason Meisner, on Friday night, Osundairo won another match in the amateur boxing...
COMBAT SPORTS
PBS NewsHour

Prosecutors begin case against Jussie Smollett in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The lead investigator of an alleged attack on Jussie Smollett on Tuesday countered a defense attorney’s claims that Chicago police rushed to judgment, saying roughly two dozen detectives clocked some 3,000 hours on what they thought was a “horrible hate crime” before concluding the ex-“Empire” actor had staged a hoax.
CHICAGO, IL
audacy.com

Detective: No rush to judgment in Jussie Smollett case

Fox5 KVVU

Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s conviction Thursday for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing in from all over.
CHICAGO, IL
abc17news.com

Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors in Jussie Smollett’s trial have passed the eight-hour mark of deliberations on charges the former “Empire” actor orchestrated a fake attack on himself, then lied to Chicago police about it. It was unclear if they would continue into the evening Thursday. Smollett is charged with orchestrating a fake attack on himself, then lying to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime. The jury continued deliberations Thursday after meeting for about two hours on Wednesday. Prosecutors say there is “overwhelming evidence” against Smollett. He has denied the January 2019 attack was fake, and his attorneys say two brothers who testified that Smollett paid them to help with the hoax are liars.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

What kind of sentence can Jussie Smollett expect?

MARKETS

