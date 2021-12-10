ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenure-track position in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at Penn State University

The Harold and Inge Marcus Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at The Pennsylvania State University, the first industrial engineering department founded in the world, is pleased to announce a search for an outstanding tenure-track hire with a start date of fall 2022. The expected rank is assistant professor, but applicants...

