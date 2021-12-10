Tenure-track position in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at Penn State University

Desautels Faculty of Management, McGill University. Dedicated to shaping the future of retail, the Bensadoun School of Retail Management (BSRM) is the newest unit of McGill University's Desautels Faculty of Management. The Faculty as a whole has 105+ full-time academic staff of which more than 80 are tenured/tenure-track professors. Retail management-oriented research has a lively presence. BSRM offers academic programs at all levels - Bachelor, Masters, PhD, and Executive, and collaborates with industry partners from all over the world. BSRM has a mandate to conduct cutting-edge, integrative research that builds on expertise from across Desautels as well as from other parts of McGill University, such as Computer Science, Engineering, Public Health, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Sustainability and Public Policy. BSRM is designed to break down disciplinary barriers, delivering "real time" retail experience in forming the next generation of retail leaders with the tools, knowledge, and skills required to meet the demands of the retail industry today and to help shape its future.

