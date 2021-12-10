Tenure-track position in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at Penn State University

The Department of Industrial Engineering (IE) invites applications for tenure / tenure-track faculty positions at the assistant professor rank starting in August 2022. The College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences at Clemson University is building strategic, cross-disciplinary faculty clusters to advance research and education in several thrusts. These positions are part of the AI cluster in Health Innovation & Human Performance, whose members will leverage their expertise in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, autonomy, sensing, and analytics in collaborative research pursuits with faculty across and beyond the College. Transformative AI/ML systems and applications call for novel solutions that span perception of the physical world, processing of diverse genres of data, decision making, controlling physical devices and systems, and interacting with human and society. With its cross-disciplinary focus, joint appointments with multiple departments are encouraged for positions in this cluster. Successful candidates will demonstrate experience in driving high-impact interdisciplinary research in AI/ML systems and applications.
