Animals

Family

By Karl S
clarencebee.com
 3 days ago

Sat. 11 Birding 101 — For experienced birders who have previously attended Birding...

www.clarencebee.com

kqennewsradio.com

FAMILY WELLNESS WONDERLAND THIS WEEKEND

The Community Resilience Coalition and Aviva Health are presenting the Family Wellness Wonderland this Saturday and Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Activities will include games, food trucks, live animals, and even a skating rink. Health and wellness education will be available, along with all childhood vaccines, COVID vaccines for those age 5 and up, and flu vaccines as well. Identification and insurance cards are needed for vaccine services.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
clarencebee.com

Walking Tours

Sat. 11 Seneca Falls — 5/10K presented by Niagara Frontier Volkssport Club. Meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the National Women’s Hall of Fame, 76 Fall St., Seneca Falls. The “It’s A Wonderful Life” celebration will be happening. Birdsong Nature Preserve — 4-mile hike/snowshoe presented by Foothills Trail Club. Meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Birdsong […]
LIFESTYLE
thebendmag.com

Family to Family: Build Memories with Hogan Homes

Home-buying is all about finding the perfect place to make memories, and when you’re buying or building a new home, the first memories you make start with the home builder itself. Start that journey with Hogan Homes. We’re a local, family-owned, and operated business, serving the Coastal Bend for 55...
RELATIONSHIPS
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Family traditions make the season

When the holidays roll around each year, how many times do we catch ourselves saying it wouldn’t be the holidays without ... (insert whatever tradition completes the sentence for you)?. Perhaps you mean it wouldn’t be the holidays without Dad falling asleep and snoring during the season’s obligatory 12th viewing...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York
TribTown.com

Families gather for Christmas at Crossroads

Near the front of a long line of families waiting to see Santa Claus were four siblings from Brownstown. Lacey Davis, 14, and her younger brothers, Hayden Davis, 12, Brayden Elgar, 10, and Jaxson Brown, 7, took advantage of an unseasonably warm December night Friday for an opportunity to share their Christmas wish list.
BROWNSTOWN, IN
linnmar.k12.ia.us

Excelsior Collects Donations for Families Helping Families

Thank you so much to everyone who gave to Excelsior Middle School’s collection drive for Families Helping Families. The campaign was organized by the Excelsior Jr. ALO (Accountability Leadership Opportunity) club. This year’s collection drive of clothing and personal items was one of the largest the building has ever seen!
LINN COUNTY, IA
Larchmont Chronicle

Families celebrate the holidays, together

After a bleak year of missed celebrations, are we able to safely gather for seasonal festivities again? Local families mix caution with optimism for holiday gatherings. “I’m all about Christmas,” declares Simone Young Smith. “It’s such a great family time. I get out the Rat Pack Christmas CD.” First, a tree is selected and “decorations go up outside straight away.” Getting in the holiday spirit often includes a trip to Century City to enjoy the mall’s decorations and get a little shopping started.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bentley Falcon Athletics

Family Matters: Growing Potential

Like three previous generations, Jim Wilson ’76 grew up plowing, planting and weeding his family’s 32 acres in Lexington, Mass. As he puts it: “There’s not a job here I haven’t done.”. That experience seeded his decision to study at Bentley. “I learned agriculture from my dad, but I saw...
WALTHAM, MA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WTHI

Families assembled gingerbread houses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum looked like a walk through candy land today!. This is because they hosted their new gingerbread house construction zone event! Children and their families got the chance to build their house with icing* that resembled cement. They also used reusable hardwood...so they can play with it again whenever they'd like!
TERRE HAUTE, IN
temptalia.com

Peachy Shimmer for Family Dinner

ELF cream blush (Soft Peach - discontinued?) on cheeks, nose, hairline. Lip gloss is actually what I wore for my wedding, made for the makeup artist, and is so out of date I should not be wearing it. 😅. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of...
LIFESTYLE
ozarksfn.com

A Family Christmas Tradition

WEBB CITY, MO. – Andy Johnson and his wife Jennafer purchased a home with 40 acres in Webb City, Mo., in 2003. Neither one of them had an agricultural background, but they had a desire to do something more with the land they just purchased. “We didn’t want to have...
WEBB CITY, MO
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
ABC 15 News

HALO Animal Rescue waiving adoptions for longtime shelter pets

PHOENIX — HALO Animal Rescue is offering free pet adoptions to help clear overcrowded kennels. The animals with waived adoption fees are those who have been at the shelter for 30 days or more. “We’ve taken in hundreds in the last month and adoptions are not keeping pace and in...
PHOENIX, AZ
WMDT.com

New organization ‘A Cousin’s Wish,’ offering food, clothes, and support for those in need

SALISBURY, Md. – A new local organization called ‘A Cousin’s Wish’ is working to make sure those in need are taken care of this holiday season and beyond. Founders Chavia Savage and Asia Morgan tell 47 ABC, they’ve been trying to give back to others since they were little. They tell us. it’s a family value they hold above the rest. Now, they’re working with local organizations and other community members to take care of the homeless and those less fortunate. They say they didn’t grow up with everything, but what they did have was support. Savage and Morgan say they want to make sure everyone has support as well no matter where they are at in life.
SALISBURY, MD
dogster.com

Homeless Pet Numbers Rise

After record pet adoptions seen in the U.S. during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, animal shelters are filling back up again. The increase in homeless pets is two-fold: a decrease in pet adoptions and an increase in animal intake numbers. According to Best Friends Animal Society and 24PetWatch, adoptions are down 3.7% overall in 2021.
PETS
CBS Denver

Thornton Families Celebrate Holiday Season With Ugly Sweater Fun Run At Winterfest

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Families in Thornton dressed up in their wildest Christmas attire on Saturday for the city’s first-ever Ugly Sweater Family Fun Run. The event was part of Thornton’s Winterfest at Carpenter Park. (credit: CBS) Plenty of people donned their “ugliest” sweaters, hats, glasses and some face masks. While the run was not timed, there were gift card prizes for best dressed. “We’re trying to get to know who these people are, trying to find the kookiest outfit, i guess i don’t win,” said Shelly Shipley. The festival features crafts, skating and music. It all ends with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
THORNTON, CO

