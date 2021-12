On Dec. 13, Hancock County supervisors unanimously formalized the Constitutional County status they stated was coming at their previous weekly meeting. "The Constitution is the embodiment of founding principals on how to govern," said Chair Gary Rayhons. "Whether state, federal, or local government, you take an oath to uphold the Constitution. You are not to enact or infringe upon the rights of the citizens under the Constitution. There are a lot of people who don't understand how government works, and that's sad."

