Reason for Michael Shannon's HBO Lakers Show Exit Revealed in Report

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Shannon was originally tabbed to play Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss in the HBO series based on the NBA team. However, Shannon was replaced by John C. Reilly due to "creative differences," according to Deadline in 2019. This week, a new report by Matthew Belloni of Puck revealed the...

popculture.com

Maxim

‘Anchorman’ Director Adam McKay Reveals Will Ferrell Stopped Speaking To Him After HBO Lakers Series Casting

“We worked together for 25 years. Are we really going to let this go away?”. Looks like that Step Brothers sequel won’t be happening after all. Adam McKay, director of the iconic Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly-led buddy comedy and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, opened up about the sudden end of his friendship and professional partnership with Ferrell for the first time in a new Vanity Fair profile.
TV SHOWS
First Showing

HBO Max's 'Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' Series Teaser

"I wanna build something special. A real dynasty." HBO has debuted the first teaser trailer for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, a new series about the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. You might think this is a documentary, but it's not! It's actually a dramatic series, with actors playing many of the famous people and famous athletes from the 80s era of the Lakers. The first episode is even directed by Adam McKay, of Anchorman and The Big Short and this year's Don't Look Up. A story about the rise of basketball Hall Of Famer Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and the lengths one man, Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), will go in pursuit of securing a basketball dynasty. The cast includes all kinds of fun names: Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Mike Epps as Pryor, Max E. Williams as Lakers mega fan Jack Nicholson, Carina Conti as Paula Adbul, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Michael Boucher as Jack Curran, Michael AG Scott as Butch Lee. And tons of other! This is a fun teaser introducing the entire cast - with some 80s style and video distortion. Fire it up below.
TV & VIDEOS
editorials24.com

Adam McKay’s 1980s LA Lakers Series for HBO Finally Gets a Title

Adam McKay’s upcoming series for HBO about the 1980s-era Los Angeles Lakers finally has a title. The heavily anticipated drama will be called “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”. It will premiere in March. The series was initially going to be called “Showtime,” which is a...
BASKETBALL
punchdrunkcritics.com

HBO Reveals Trailer For Adam McKay’s Sports Drama ‘Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty’

Perfectly timed to the release of Adam McKay’s awards season dark comedy Don’t Look Up, HBO has revealed the trailer for his upcoming scripted sports series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. That’s a new title, after it had been going under Showtime for the last few months. The series follows the Showtime Lakers era of the 1980s when the team won five NBA Championships using a flashy, run ‘n gun style.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

What To Expect From Winning Time, Adam McKay's '80s Lakers HBO Max Series

Adam McKay has a new movie, "Don't Look Up," coming to select theaters this week, to be followed by its Netflix release on Christmas Eve. Why sit around watching the fireplace for incoming Santas or burglars (or Santa burglars) when you could be watching a (disastrous?) disaster comedy with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence? For that matter, why even think about "Don't Look Up," this movie that isn't out yet, when you could be thinking about the next Adam McKay project after that?
MOVIES
moviehole.net

Michael Shannon to play George Jones in John Hillcoat series

Michael Shannon is nearing a deal to play George Jones in “George & Tammy”, John Hillcoat’s upcoming series about the eventful marriage between country music couple Jones and Tammy Wynette. Jessica Chastain has been cast as Wynette. Production begins in North Carolina on Wednesday on the film,...
CELEBRITIES
AllLakers

Lakers: First Trailer For Adam McKay's HBO Max Lakers Series Arrives

The first trailer for the upcoming, star-studded HBO Max series "Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty" has been unleashed upon the masses!. The preview opens with a (literal) bang, as John C. Reilly's Dr. Jerry Buss makes his peerless charisma and swagger felt with one heck of a line: "There's two things in this world that make me believe in God: It's sex and basketball."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

HBO Max's 1980s Showtime Lakers series is already causing drama

HBO Max's upcoming series about the 1980s "Showtime" Lakers doesn't air until March, but it's already causing drama. Driving the news: The series — based on Jeff Pearlman's 2014 book, "Showtime" — released its first trailer on Thursday, a day after announcing the title: "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."
BASKETBALL
hotnewhiphop.com

John C. Reilly Stars In Upcoming HBO Max Show Based On Showtime Lakers

HBO Max has got another great show on their hands. Rather than telling the story all-time great basketball teams in a documentary style, such as MJ's Bulls The Last Dance on Netflix, HBO decided on another route. Produced and written by Adam McKay, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Adam McKay calls the focus on his breakup with Will Ferrell over HBO's L.A. Lakers series "a scary sign of our times"

McKay would rather the media focus on his new climate change movie Don't Look Up rather than his 2019 breakup with longtime collaborator Ferrell after the actor was rejected for the Jerry Buss role on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty in favor of John C. Reilly. "It’s kind of crazy to see how much has been reported on this," McKay tells The Hollywood Reporter. "We made Don’t Look Up to hopefully get people talking about the climate crisis — literally the biggest threat to life in human history — and to see so much made about two comedy guys not talking about a TV show is a scary sign of our times. I love Ferrell. Always will. I had the best, most fun run of my life with him. Yes, I wish I had talked to him about it out of respect, but we were both focused on our new companies and life just took over."
CELEBRITIES
