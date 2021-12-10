ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BITS & BYTES: Pillow Lab residencies; Salisbury UCC concert; BEAT Green Drinks; BCC Daniel Dillon Award nominations open

By Amy Krzanik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBECKET — Jacob’s Pillow recently announced eight artist residencies for the Winter/Spring 2022 season at the Pillow Lab, its year-round incubator of new work. The annual season of customizable residencies supports U.S.-based and international dance artists during crucial development, research, and technical stages of choreography-driven projects. The recipients include Deborah Goffe,...

BITS & BYTES: SculptureNow 2022 seeks art; Bernard Drew book launch; Holiday Shindy; Stockbridge Festival Chorus concert; ‘Christmas at Pemberley’

LENOX – SculptureNow is accepting applications from established and emerging sculptors for its 23rd consecutive juried, annual exhibition of large-scale, outdoor sculptures. The show will be presented for the 10th year at The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home, a historic museum in Lenox, Massachusetts. The SculptureNow exhibitions at The...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
BITS & BYTES: Jennifer Browdy memoir, classes; Berkshire Music School, Miss Hall’s concert; Olana winter solstice celebration; ‘Repro Japan’ at WCMA; outdoor recreation addendum

GREAT BARRINGTON — In her new book, “Purposeful Memoir as a Quest for a Thriving Future,” award-winning author Jennifer Browdy weaves her own story together with the memoirs of more than 15 writer-activists, including Wangari Maathai, Jane Goodall, and Terry Tempest Williams. The book is available to order online or at your favorite bookstore.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Piano By Nature presents Daniel Linder in concert

ELIZABETHTOWN | Westport native Daniel Linder returns to the area for a live in-person and Zoom performance at Piano By Nature based on a dynamic juxtaposition of the work of Ludwig van Beethoven and contemporary composer Gabriela Lena Frank. Though the two composers' lives are separated by 200 years, Linder...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NY
BITS & BYTES: First Friday Artswalk; Broadway cabaret fundraiser; Vigil of Remembrance; Berkshire Bounty food drive; BCC info sessions

PITTSFIELD — Downtown Pittsfield’s next First Friday Artswalk will be Friday, Dec. 3, from 5–8 p.m. The event will feature brand-new indoor art shows and live music from the Berkshire Hills Chorus from 5:30–6 p.m. in the parklet at 53 North Street in front of The Marketplace Café. NUarts Studios...
PITTSFIELD, MA
College of Arts & Sciences SHIP Award nominations now open

The University of New Mexico College of Arts and Sciences recently announced its second annual Sobel Duncan Science for Health in Indigenous Populations (SHIP) Graduate Student Research Award. UNM sits on the traditional homelands of the Pueblo of Sandia, where Indigenous populations have lived and thrived for thousands of years....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
BUSINESS BRIEFS: Trustees names president; BCC receives grant for manufacturing program; Boyd Tech partnership, expansion; Berkshire Money Management, Jack Miller add staff

BOSTON — The Board of Directors of The Trustees of Reservations (The Trustees) recently announced the appointment of John Judge as its fifth President and CEO. Judge joins The Trustees following his role leading the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC). The appointment follows an eight-month search. As President and CEO,...
BOSTON, MA
UCC OFFERING HOLIDAY CONCERT TUESDAY NIGHT

The Umpqua Community College Performing and Visual Arts Department will present, “Sing in the Season” Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. in the Whipple Fine Arts Center on the school’s campus. The event will feature the Umpqua Singers, directed by Dr. Jason Heald, as they perform a program of high-energy music...
ENTERTAINMENT
Green Labs Program: The 2022 International Freezer Challenge

Written by Alicia Hubert, WUSM Sustainability Lead and Green Labs Program Coordinator. Research labs rely on a wide range of appliances and electronics to complete their research and function on a daily basis. Chances are, your lab has at least one -20 freezer, -80 freezer, or even a -150C freezer, if not several of each. These appliances, while vital to your research, use significant amounts of energy that lead to greenhouse gas emission. Reducing these emissions by selecting high-efficiency (or Energy STAR) appliances when purchasing is a great first step, but proper maintenance plays a critical role in reducing emissions over the lifespan of the unit – whether high-efficiency or standard efficiency.
ENVIRONMENT
Constance Ann Montgomery Hopkins, 76, formerly of Great Barrington

Constance Ann Montgomery Hopkins, 76, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Connie, the third child of Arthur Montgomery and Thelma Watters Montgomery, was born in St. Stephen, N.B., Canada on May 6, 1945. She moved with her parents and family to Housatonic, Massachusetts on November 4, 1960, and attended Searles High School in Great Barrington, from which she graduated in 1964. During her teenage years she worked at the Helen Taft Salon.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
The Piqua Community Foundation opens nominations for Hinsch Community Service Awards

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation is now accepting nominations for the Scott J. Hinsch & Margaret W. Hinsch Community Service Awards. The Hinsch Family Fund of the Piqua Community Foundation offers the Hinsch Community Service Awards annually to recognize outstanding volunteers for charitable organizations. Two awards will be made each year:
CHARITIES
CONCERT PREVIEW: Yevgeny Kutik, Anna Polonsky, Edwin Barker at Linde Center

LENOX — At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, at Tanglewood’s Linde Center for Music and Learning, the Tanglewood Learning Institute will present Russian-American violinist Yevgeny Kutik, along with bassist Edwin Barker and pianist Anna Polonsky, in a program of Shostakovich, Weinberg, Penderecki, and Andrea Clearfield. The Pittsfield-based Kutik, who made his Symphony Hall debut in 2003 after winning 1st prize in the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists Competition, distinguished himself in 2008 as a fellow of the Tanglewood Music Center by winning TMC’s Jules Reiner Violin Prize. The intrepid Edwin Barker is Principal Double Bass of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and Anna Polonsky is a New York City-based collaborative pianist who serves on the faculty of Vassar College and is a frequent guest at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Local business owners join forces to spread radical generosity

GREAT BARRINGTON — Some simply call it holiday shopping; others call it charitable giving. Ask Ross Cameron about the flurry of local buying he undertook in the days following Thanksgiving, and he’s likely to call it a tradition in the making. “Any opportunity to create a win-win that lets us...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Francis Arnold, 85, of Sandisfield

Francis Arnold, 85, of Sandisfield entered eternal rest on December 12, 2021, at Fairview Hospital. Francis was born October 15, 1936, in Staten Island, New York to his late parents, Charlotte and Lothar Arnold. Upon high school graduation from St. Augustine Academy in 1954, he enlisted in the U.S Navy and became a Boiler Technician on the SS Northampton CC1, where in three years he traveled the seven Great Seas of the world — a magnificent journey for a 21-year-old. Francis received an honorable discharge in 1957 and became an apprentice brewer for Kueger Brewery in New Jersey, until it closed in 1963. He then joined his parents’ business in Staten Island.
SANDISFIELD, MA
A call for volunteers: Revitalization of Fort Stanton, Old Lincoln require volunteers

A call for volunteers to help revitalize New Mexico's Lincoln and Fort Stanton Site was issued by the New Mexico New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs and New Mexico Historic Sites department. "Former volunteers are invited to return, and the sites continue to seek new recruits for the volunteer program," a news release from the department read.  "Volunteers...
FORT STANTON, NM
CONNECTIONS: Sandisfield ‘bets the farm’

About Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the 21st century. Sandisfield, Massachusetts has been in the news...
SANDISFIELD, MA
BOB GRAY: The view from Flag Rock

Iconic Flag Rock overlooks Housatonic village from the back side of Monument Mountain. Though there are four or five different routes to the top, I had always favored the short, steep climb from the top of Grove Street. Whichever way you reach the rock, the climb’s worth it, if only for the postcard view of the Berkshires and beyond.
LIFESTYLE

