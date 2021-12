Macey Boggs’ hard work paid off after playing two semesters at Western Nebraska Community College in playing at the Division I level. Boggs, who is only one of 17 setters in Cougar history to record over 1,300 set assists in a season and the first since 2016, made it official as she signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball for the Cowgirls at the University of Wyoming.

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO