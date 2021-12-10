An American era passes with Bob Dole

Congressman Joe Wilson issued the following statement:. “I was saddened to hear of the passing of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole today. “A great American hero and statesman, Bob Dole gallantly served his country in the Second World War, where he was severely wounded trying to help a comrade in danger, and went on to represent his home state of Kansas for over four decades, initially as a statehouse member, through his time in the U.S. House of Representatives and then in the leadership of the U.S. Senate, including time as chairman of the Republican National Committee. It was in the Senate where his dedication to the disabled was especially noteworthy, as he was instrumental in the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination. After his public service career, he continued supporting veterans’ issues, including as an important fundraiser for the World War II Memorial on the Mall in Washington, DC.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO