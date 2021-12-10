ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An American era passes with Bob Dole

Kansas Sen. Bob Dole was an old-school Republican politician in the best sense of the word. His death Sunday didn’t just mark the passing of a Senate giant but also the passing of an era when people on opposing political sides managed to find common ground through compromise and dialogue. Today,...

President Biden’s statement on passing of Sen. Bob Dole

“A month after being sworn in as president, one of the first conversations I had with anyone outside the White House was with our dear friends, Bob and Elizabeth Dole, at their home in Washington,” said President Joe Biden. “Bob had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer, and I was there to offer the same support, love, and encouragement that they showed me and Jill when our son Beau battled cancer, and that the Doles have shown us over the half century we’ve been friends.
EDITORIAL: Graciousness of Dole recalls more civil era in American politics

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican congresswoman from Colorado, has been generating national headlines not because of what she has accomplished, but because of the malicious invective she apparently loves to hurl. Apparently believing her constituents have an unquenchable thirst for empty stunts and crude Islamophobic nastiness, Boebert has repeatedly...
Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Passing of Former Senator Bob Dole

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the passing of Bob Dole:. “Today, Heidi and I join all Americans in mourning a true American hero. A member of the Greatest Generation, Bob Dole served our country as an extraordinary soldier, a relentless legislator, and a faithful statesman. A decorated veteran of the Second World War, Dole embodied the heart and fighting spirit of his generation. Although he leaves us today, his name is etched into the history of this great nation.”
Casey MichelWhy Bob Dole's unsavory American lobbying legacy matters

Over the past few days, a range of pieces about the late Sen. Bob Dole have centered on a handful of themes. There are pieces praising Dole’s bravery, his statesmanship, his patriotism. There are even pieces linking Dole’s death to the end of an era of bipartisanship — with more than a few pundits opining that the Kansas lawmaker was one of the last figures remaining from an era when Congress actually functioned.
Bob Dole championed ‘lives of greater dignity’ for Americans with disabilities

TOPEKA — In 1969, during his maiden speech on the Senate floor, Bob Dole focused his remarks on the rights and opportunities of individuals with disabilities, a subject with which he was intimately familiar. Dole’s passion for disability rights stemmed from his service as a soldier in World War II, where he was rendered unable […] The post Bob Dole championed ‘lives of greater dignity’ for Americans with disabilities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Senator Bob Dole Passed Away Yesterday at Age 98

Senator Bob Dole passed away yesterday at the age of 98. Dole was one of Washington’s most recognizable political figures throughout the latter half of the 20th century and according to a statement from his family ‘died in his sleep.’ In February he announced he was being treated for advanced lung cancer and was visited by his friend, President Biden shortly after learning of his diagnosis. Last night, Biden ordered flags at the White House and other public buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff in honor of Dole. Dole is survived by his wife, former Senator Elizabeth and their daughter Robin Dole.
Sen. Bob Dole, A Staunch Supporter of Armenians, Passes Away

Bob Dole, a Republican Senator from Kansas who rose to become Majority Leader and later nominated as the Republican Party presidential candidate in 1996, passed away on Sunday. He was 98. His affinity for Armenians and the Armenian cause came from Dr. Hampar Kelikian, who helped Dole recover from serious...
Dole Institute of Politics staff reflect on Bob Dole’s passing

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The passing for former U.S. Senator Bob Dole leaves many in people in Kansas and around the country in a state of mourning. Dole leaves behind an impressive legacy, perhaps most clearly seen through the nonpartisan building he founded in Lawrence, Kansas where he attended school before heading to the Army. Those […]
US leaders, veterans react to death of Bob Dole, 'an American statesman'

Bob Dole, a Republican political icon from Kansas whose career spanned decades in the U.S. Senate and included a presidential run in 1996, died Sunday at the age of 98. Remembrances from fellow lawmakers and other US leaders began pouring in after news of his passing was made public by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.
Congressman Wilson on the Passing of Bob Dole

Congressman Joe Wilson issued the following statement:. “I was saddened to hear of the passing of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole today. “A great American hero and statesman, Bob Dole gallantly served his country in the Second World War, where he was severely wounded trying to help a comrade in danger, and went on to represent his home state of Kansas for over four decades, initially as a statehouse member, through his time in the U.S. House of Representatives and then in the leadership of the U.S. Senate, including time as chairman of the Republican National Committee. It was in the Senate where his dedication to the disabled was especially noteworthy, as he was instrumental in the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination. After his public service career, he continued supporting veterans’ issues, including as an important fundraiser for the World War II Memorial on the Mall in Washington, DC.
Political Leaders Offer Tributes After Passing Of Former Senator Bob Dole

Lincoln, NE (December 5, 2021) Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced today that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Senator Bob Dole, who passed away earlier today. Flags will be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset...
Kansas lawmakers, officials react to Sen. Bob Dole’s passing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - News of Sen. Bob Dole’s passing has touched the lives of lawmakers and officials from Kansas. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) issued a statement Sunday morning. He said, “Senator Bob Dole will be remembered as a true American hero and an exemplary statesman – a man...
Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s statement on the passing of Senator Bob Dole

TOPEKA – (December 5, 2021) – Kansas Attorney General Derek and Jennifer Schmidt issued the following statement in connection with today's passing of Senator Bob Dole:. "America has lost a national hero and Kansas a favorite son. A powerful example of the courage and integrity of the Greatest Generation, Senator Dole dedicated his life - in the military and in elected office - to selfless service to his beloved country and his fellow Americans. Jennifer's and my prayers are with the family of this extraordinary person. God bless America."
