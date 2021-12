(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Assembly Science, Innovation and Technology Committee advanced a bill to codify the state’s Energy Master Plan (EMP) energy goals. On Thursday, the committee voted 4-2 to advance A-5720/S-3667, which would codify various goals for electric vehicles and the transportation sector. Among the goals, by 2025, NJ Transit must have a prototype of a battery-electric train in development, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey must emit 35% less greenhouse gas than it did in 2006.

