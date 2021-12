Mantua Township held its first committee meeting of the month on Dec. 6, adopting, among other measures, a shared-services agreement with Harrison Township. Superintendent of Public Works Glenn deMers and Police Chief Darren White also gave standard reports during the session, while two ordinances were adopted. The first would repeal and replace sections of the township’s land use development code to include a new chapter for stormwater control, per New Jersey DEP regulations. The second will amend the salary ordinance for various positions in Mantua.

