The Bushido School of Karate awards over $5000 in scholarships

Rebecca Ortiz and Manny Puentes are both seeking medical degrees at Seward County Community College. “I’m a surgical technologist,” Ortiz said. “I’m currently in the nursing program, the second year, for RN, and I’d like to continue my education as far as nursing goes,” Puentes said. “I’m interested in either being a nurse practitioner or an anesthesiologist. I still have a little time to decide, but I definitely want to keep going.”

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO