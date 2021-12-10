ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Bushido School of Karate awards over $5000 in scholarships

murfreesboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bushido School of Karate awarded over $5000 in scholarships last night to kids who earned them through tournament competition during the 2021 season. This is part...

news.murfreesboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
Liberal First

Hospital auxiliary awards scholarships to SCCC students

Rebecca Ortiz and Manny Puentes are both seeking medical degrees at Seward County Community College. “I’m a surgical technologist,” Ortiz said. “I’m currently in the nursing program, the second year, for RN, and I’d like to continue my education as far as nursing goes,” Puentes said. “I’m interested in either being a nurse practitioner or an anesthesiologist. I still have a little time to decide, but I definitely want to keep going.”
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Jonesboro Sun

Kevin King Memorial Scholarships awarded to single-parent students

Created to honor the legacy of its namesake, the Kevin King Memorial Scholarship for the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund supports qualifying single parents in Sharp, Fulton, Lawrence, Randolph, and Jackson Counties by empowering them to continue their education and develop a solid foundation for their family. In November 12...
EDUCATION
poncapost.com

PTC Practical Nursing students awarded Community Health Foundation scholarships

Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) Practical Nursing (PN) program students were awarded Community Health Foundation scholarships. Pictured left to right Sharilyn Kent, Gabriela Cantu, Destiny Trousdale, Rylee Luis, Reed Alexander, Teesha LeClair, Mackenzie Keeler, all from Ponca City and Tonya Ellison from Fairfax. The Community Health Foundation was formed in 2006....
KAY COUNTY, OK
swark.today

Ouachita student awarded Advancing Diversity in Dietetics Scholarship

ARKADELPHIA, Ark.—Latina Robinson of North Little Rock, Ark., a Dietetic Internship graduate student at Ouachita Baptist University, is one of two recipients a $25,000 Advancing Diversity in Dietetics Scholarship from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND) Foundation. The scholarship was established to advance inclusion, diversity, equity and access for...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Irvin
theadvocate.com

Lane nursing scholarship awarded to Zachary High graduate

Kaelyn Johnson was recently awarded the $5,000 Lane Volunteer Services Nursing Scholarship. A 2021 honor roll graduate of Zachary High School, Johnson earned a 3.98 GPA in advanced course work, demonstrated leadership as a member of the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition and the National Student Leadership Conference, worked as an athletic trainer at ZHS, and represented the school’s varsity track and field team as a sprinter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDAM-TV

First student awarded Chief Tyrone Stewart Memorial Scholarship

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In 2019, Laurel Police Chief Tyrone Stewart passed away. Soon after, his family started the process to endow a scholarship at Jones College in his memory. This fall, the first scholarship was awarded to a student. Joseph Harris, a freshman at Jones College, is the...
LAUREL, MS
Park Rapids Enterprise

Alpha Phi awards scholarships to three local students

Three Park Rapids Area High School graduates are recipients of 2021 Alpha Phi scholarships. Alpha Phi is the local chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization for women educators. The chapter announced Monday that Julia Johnson, Jason Haas and Penelope Van Batavia will each receive $500 to use...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
daytonlocal.com

Giving Tuesday: Support Youth Orchestras and Scholarship Awards

Support Youth Orchestras and Scholarship Awards with the Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association #GivingTuesday. Giving Tuesday: Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association. #GivingTuesday, November 30, 2021, connects individuals, organizations, and communities around the world for one common purpose: to celebrate and encourage giving by supporting a cause important to you. Join this global spirit of giving by contributing to the Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association (DPVA) today.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Bushido#Rich S Services#Blue Sky Construction
whopam.com

CCHS senior awarded comprehensive, full-ride scholarship to Yale

Christian County High School Senior, David Woods, has been awarded the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship, which is a comprehensive, full-ride aid package to Yale University. According to the Christian County Public School System, the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship is a highly competitive scholarship application process for high school...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Powell Tribune

More than $1.5 million awarded in NWC Foundation scholarships this year

Donors and recipients had the opportunity to meet one another at the Northwest College Foundation’s annual Scholarship Luncheon last month. This academic year, 508 students received foundation scholarship awards totaling $1,430,083, plus another $131,175 from a Park County Community Charitable Relief grant. “Our donors tell us that making a personal...
PARK COUNTY, WY
Hood County News

Woman’s Wednesday Club awards 18 scholarships totaling $50,000

The Woman’s Wednesday Club of Granbury (WWC) recently awarded 18 scholarships totaling $50,000 to deserving women of Hood County. The WWC, which was founded in 1897, strongly believes in higher education and considers a college degree to be a key driver of success. The Lois G. Cleveland Memorial Scholarship Fund was established more than 18 years ago, and presentation of annual college scholarships has become a large part of the club’s legacy.
HOOD COUNTY, TX
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry student awarded Teen Think Tank Project scholarship

McDONOUGH — McDonough High School student Jayda Hendrickson has earned a $500 scholarship for her work as a research associate in a 12-week summer program. Hendrickson participated in the Teen Think Tank Project during her summer break studying the struggles and hardships that low-income families face to understand how education inequalities, underemployment, inconsistent health benefits and institutional prejudices prevent them from escaping poverty.
MCDONOUGH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Mediacom offering scholarships for high school seniors

Mediacom is accepting applications for its World Class Scholarship program from high school seniors who plan to pursue further education after high school graduation. The company is awarding 60 $1,000 scholarships to students who will be pursuing a college degree or vocational education starting in fall 2022.
HIGH SCHOOL
bizneworleans.com

Episode 82: University of Holy Cross to Match TOPS Scholarship Awards

On today’s episode, we talk to University of Holy Cross President Dr. Stanton McNeely. Under his leadership, the Algiers-based school’s rankings are on the rise and several new programs are attracting attention. Next semester, for instance, UHC will match TOPS scholarship awards for qualified students and is providing a one-time $1,500 housing scholarship for students who sign a contract to live on campus in UHC’s new residence hall. Later this week, the school will host a winter festival complete with ice skating rink.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tribuneledgernews.com

Reinhardt nursing student awarded $4K in scholarship money

Just before Reinhardt University's holiday break, nursing student Steven Howard was awarded a special gift for his pursuit of a degree in the university's Cauble School of Nursing. “I had no idea about the gift. My family and one classmate knew about it – and they did a very good...
CHARITIES
Statesville Record & Landmark

MCC student awarded first Sheriff Darren E. Campbell Scholarship

Mitchell Community College recently announced the creation of a new scholarship in honor of Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. The scholarship was made possible through on an anonymous community donor seeking to support the community and help students start a career as law enforcement officers. Whitney Craven, a current Mitchell...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
bradley.edu

Bradley Student Awarded Prestigious Music Scholarship and Designation

Dawson Ouellette, a senior percussion performance and music composition double major from Noblesville, Ind., is the recipient of this year's Presser Scholar designation from Bradley University. Along with the prestige of being this year’s honoree, he will receive a $4000 scholarship. Ouellette is involved in Bradley's Jazz Ensemble, Jazz...
PEORIA, IL
thedailytexan.com

School of Information creates scholarship for BIPOC students

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the October 15 flipbook. School of Information alumni and Texas Exes opened a fundraiser to the public last week to create a scholarship endowment for graduate students of color in an effort to make the school more inclusive. The alumni’s goal is...
COLLEGES
Observer

Sheriff’s Academy recruit awarded memorial scholarship

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy recently awarded academy recruit Sam D. Robinson IV with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship was created by Verna Feather, the widow of Dan Feather, who was an 18-year veteran of the Jamestown Police Department. The recipient must be a Chautauqua County resident who is attending the Sheriff’s Academy and possesses qualities which reflect the professionalism and character that Feather demonstrated during his service as a police officer.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy