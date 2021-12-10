The Bushido School of Karate awards over $5000 in scholarships

On today’s episode, we talk to University of Holy Cross President Dr. Stanton McNeely. Under his leadership, the Algiers-based school’s rankings are on the rise and several new programs are attracting attention. Next semester, for instance, UHC will match TOPS scholarship awards for qualified students and is providing a one-time $1,500 housing scholarship for students who sign a contract to live on campus in UHC’s new residence hall. Later this week, the school will host a winter festival complete with ice skating rink.
